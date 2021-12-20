Coronavirus: Premier League clubs set for crunch talks after six games postponed

A special Premier League shareholders meeting will take place at 1pm on Monday to discuss the impact that rising numbers of coronavirus cases are having on the division.

Six out of 10 Premier League games at the weekend were postponed and clubs need to decide whether to suspend the next round of games on Boxing Day as a Covid circuit-breaker.

Some sides feel they should carry on playing where possible because there is no guarantee the situation will improve if they stop, while others feel the integrity of the competition is being threatened and the next round of games should be called off.

Most Premier League clubs are due to play three times between Boxing Day and January 2 and there are fears more games will be postponed because of rising Covid cases.

There would also then be an increased workload on players who are available to play in games that go ahead and there is also a real fear among clubs that they will soon have to go back to playing games without fans.

Premier League managers and captains are also due to hold separate meetings.

So far, the league has been considering applications for postponements on a case-by-case basis but there has been criticism over the decision process.

The timing of decisions to call off some games has also caused frustration, with Aston Villa's clash with Burnley called off just over two hours before kick-off on Saturday.

Chelsea were unhappy a request to postpone Sunday's Premier League match at Wolves, which ended 0-0, was rejected despite their seven positive cases.

Boss Thomas Tuchel said: "We were put in a huge risk of health and safety to the players, not just because of Covid but also physically. I'm not sure if I'll catch Covid. Hopefully, I will not catch it."

Meanwhile, the EFL, which has also been hit by a raft of postponements, says it is maintaining constant open dialogue with all clubs over the situation.

The league is also planning for all four Carabao Cup quarter-final ties to go ahead this week.

Jurgen Klopp says it is has become impossible for the Premier League to continue with its current fixture list.

Klopp, who had previously voiced his opposition to a proposed 'circuit breaker', argued the league needed to reconsider its Christmas plans.

"We've played Wednesday, Sunday and now Tuesday, it's not possible - we don't have the players. It can happen we might have another case or two so players will have to quarantine," Klopp told Sky Sports after his side's pulsating 2-2 draw at Tottenham.

"The 26th and the 28th - it's really not possible. We would prefer to play but we need help with the fixtures. The big thing we all have to talk about is if we can carry on or not, but if we carry on we can't carry on like usual.

"If we don't play anymore and we have a break, I'm fine with that too. They said before corona that we were a bit busy. And now corona gives us a proper punch and tells us we can't carry on like this."

What are the Premier League rules around postponements?

The 2021/22 Premier League handbook includes Covid protocols, and states the Premier League board will "only permit the rearrangement or postponement of a league match in exceptional circumstances".

The board makes calls on a case-by-case basis, and by way of guidance, the Premier League says permission for a postponement will not be granted if a club has 14 or more players from their squad list available.

In a statement, the Premier League added it would "assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

"The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club may come into contact with."