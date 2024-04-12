Man City Women facing goalkeeper crisis as Sandy MacIver tears ACL with Khiara Keating and Ellie Roebuck also injured

WSL leaders Manchester City Women are facing a goalkeeper crisis with Sandy MacIver having torn her ACL, adding to issues with Khiara Keating and Ellie Roebuck.

The goalkeeper sustained the injury during Scotland's 0-0 draw with Serbia in Euro 2025 qualifying on April 5, but underwent successful surgery earlier this week and will now begin her rehabilitation at Man City.

It further adds to concerns for Man City with the club, as it stands, having no fit senior goalkeepers.

City are also monitoring a knee injury picked up by current starting goalkeeper Keating, who pulled out of the England squad last week.

Image: Khiara Keating pulled out of the recent England squad through injury

The club has already been without Roebuck for the season, with the stopper revealing recently that she was recovering from an "occipital infarct" - but has suffered "no lasting damage to her brain function or vision".

An infarct is defined as "an area of necrosis in a tissue or organ resulting from obstruction of the local circulation", according to US reference publisher Merriam-Webster. The occipital lobe sits at the back of the head and is the visual processing area of the brain.

Although Roebuck said she is now "on the road to recovery", it is unlikely she will be available to play this season.

Man City are currently top of WSL, three points ahead of Chelsea, but have played a game more.

Analysis: What do Man City do now?

Image: Ellie Roebuck has been absent for Man City and England this season with her own health issues

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui: "This is pretty much the worst-case scenario for Man City. Their three senior goalkeepers are out or are a major doubt.

"The options for Man City aren't massive. They haven't got a lot of options at the table.

"They can look at the free agency market, but that is a very shallow pool. Arsenal did it earlier this season, bringing in Sarah Bouhaddi on a short-term deal while they dealt with injuries and a player being away at the Gold Cup.

"Man City may well have to do something similar, but to go out and sign an experienced goalkeeper that won't see the quality dip, that's not going to be very easy at all for Man City.

"They are currently top of the WSL and it's the tightest title race we've seen for some time. Man City are trying to win the league for the first time since 2016.

"They will be doing all they can to make sure Keating is back for their game in the league next Sunday and make sure they are well-stocked in the goalkeeping department as they look to secure the title."

