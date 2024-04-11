Sky Sports to show up to 44 WSL matches in broadcast deal for 2024/25 season

Sky Sports will show up to 44 Women's Super League matches in the 2024/25 season - more than any other broadcaster - extending the partnership with the league.

Sky Sports first secured the rights to the WSL in 2021, signing a three-year deal alongside the BBC, and has now renewed terms for next season.

The games will be available to Sky Sports customers and streamed on Sky Sports with NOW.

This season has seen one of the most exciting title races in recent memory. Manchester City currently have a three-point lead over Chelsea, but have played a game more.

The excitement continues this week on Sky Sports, with Arsenal vs Bristol City on Sunday (kick-off 6.45pm) before Chelsea host Aston Villa on Wednesday (kick-off 7pm).

Since 2021, viewing on pay TV has increased four-fold. Each season on Sky Sports, fans have watched in record-breaking numbers, with the Manchester derby on March 23, 2024 achieving a peak audience of nearly 600,000 and an average audience of 485,000.

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said: "It's a hugely exciting time for women's football in this country.

"Extending our partnership with the Women's Super League with more matches than any other broadcaster is fantastic news for Sky Sports customers.

"Audiences have increased hugely over recent years and we're proud of our contribution to the growth of the game and women's sport more broadly, showing 70 per cent of all live action last year on our channels."

The WSL on Sky Sports sits alongside the broadcaster's domestic football every season, including 128 matches from the Premier League, over 1000 EFL fixtures including every match from the Carabao Cup, and the biggest games from the SPFL and SWPL.

Free match highlights from every WSL game this season can also be watched across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including the website, app and YouTube channels.

