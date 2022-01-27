Rachel Corsie: Aston Villa agree deal to sign Scotland captain from Kansas City Current

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie is keen to move back to the UK after three-and-a-half years in the NWSL with Kansas City Current; the deal is still awaiting international clearance

Thursday 27 January 2022 14:07, UK

Rachel Corsie, Scotland
Image: Scotland captain Rachel Corsie wants to move back to the UK

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.

The Kansas City Current defender is keen to move back to the UK after three-and-a-half years in the NWSL.

The deal is still awaiting international clearance.

Corsie had a loan spell at Birmingham at the start of last season.

More to follow...

Trending

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Also See:

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema