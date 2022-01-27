Rachel Corsie: Aston Villa agree deal to sign Scotland captain from Kansas City Current

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.
The Kansas City Current defender is keen to move back to the UK after three-and-a-half years in the NWSL.
The deal is still awaiting international clearance.
Corsie had a loan spell at Birmingham at the start of last season.
More to follow...
