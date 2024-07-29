WSL transfers: Jess Carter leaves Chelsea Women to join NWSL side NJ/NY Gotham

Jess Carter has left Chelsea Women to join National Women's Soccer League side NJ/NY Gotham, signing a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old leaves the the club after six years, having joined the Blues in 2018 from Birmingham, and moves for an undisclosed fee.

Carter's fiancé, former Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, joined Gotham in April.

Carter said of her move: "I cannot wait to join Gotham FC. The club is playing at an incredible level right now in one of the toughest leagues in the world. I cannot wait to be a part of it all."

Head coach Juan Carlos Amoros added: "Jess is one of the best players in the world. We are very excited for Jess to join Gotham FC. She can really shine with our style of football, and I believe our fans will enjoy her way of playing."

Image: Jess Carter is an England regular, and will now played abroad in the United States

While at Chelsea, Carter won five WSL titles, three FA Cups and two Conti Cup titles. In the 2023/24 season, she played in 21 games as the Blues clinched another league title.

It followed on from a busy summer for the defender, as she played in all-but-one game for England on their run to the Women's World Cup final. Carter was also part of the Lionesses squad who won Euro 2022.

A Chelsea club statement added: "Everyone at Chelsea would like to sincerely thank Jess for her contributions to our success over the last six years, and we wish her well for the next chapter of her career in the United States."