Robert Vilahamn: Tottenham Hotspur Women part ways with head coach

Robert Vilahamn has left his role as Tottenham Hotspur head coach, the Women's Super League side have announced.

Spurs finished second bottom in last season's WSL.

Vilahamn, 42, joined Spurs in July 2023 following a spell in charge of Swedish club BK Hacken and guided them to a sixth-place finish and the Women's FA Cup final in his debut season.

However, despite signing a new three-year deal in July 2024, the Swede departs after a disappointing second campaign.

"There have been some special moments during Robert's tenure, including reaching the FA Cup final for the first time," Tottenham Women's managing director Andy Rogers said in a statement.

"However, results and performances this season have not been to the level we would expect and now is the right time to make a change.

"We should like to thank Robert for his professionalism and efforts over the past two seasons, and we wish him well for the future."

