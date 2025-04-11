Vivianne Miedema injury: Man City star could be ruled out for rest of season ahead of Man Utd clash

Manchester City could be without Vivianne Miedema for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Miedema sustained the problem during Netherlands' 3-1 win over Austria on Tuesday, coming off in the second half, around 15 minutes after being introduced as a substitute.

The 28-year-old made her return to the field in November 2024 after missing 11 months due to an ACL injury and now looks set for another spell on the sidelines.

City interim boss Nick Cushing told a press conference ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at the Joie Stadium: "She's with the medical team.

"She's positive, we're positive, but it's not looking good in the sense of imminently being able to impact any of our games.

"It's hugely disappointing for Viv because of the role she's played on the pitch, she's been so pivotal in the results.

"She's played a huge role in dragging this team up and she's still doing the same today in the meeting room and on the training pitch.

Image: Miedema looks likely to miss the rest of the season

"She's going to concentrate on her rehab now and we're going to give her all the support she needs."

Miedema has scored nine goals and provided two assists across her 14 appearances in all competitions since swapping Arsenal for City last summer - and now adds to the growing injury problems for Cushing and his squad.

Another player who will miss Sunday's match is Khadija Shaw, with the Jamaica forward not yet ready to return, having been sidelined for the last four games.

Shaw leads the way in scoring for City with 15 goals to her name this season, meaning City will be without two of their main goal threats ahead of the semi-final meeting with their rivals.

Cushing stressed caution would be taken as a number of players continue with their recoveries.

He added: "We've got Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp on the pitch, Rebecca Knaak trained today, Aoba Fujino, but we can't afford to re-injure."

