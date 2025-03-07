Sky Sports joins UK broadcasters and Women in Football to celebrate women in sport

Sky Sports has united with a group of UK broadcasters under the leadership of the Women in Football network to support and celebrate women working in sport.

Sky is joined by ITV, Channel 4, TNT Sports, Premier League Productions and talkSPORT in an initiative announced ahead of International Women's Day, in which the collective will champion women in football #todayandeveryday.

The cross-broadcaster working group has initially focused on three core objectives: To improve access and opportunity in the football industry; to normalise women working in the industry and celebrate positive trends as well as tackling growing issues impacting women working in the industry, including online abuse.

"This is a moment when women working in football need to be reminded of their value and merit. It goes without saying that as a trusted colleague and partner of Women in Football (WIF), you value their contribution to your organisation and to the wider game. But this is perhaps also a time when the game's leaders should think about reiterating this message, not least among their own staff."

The above excerpt from a letter by Women in Football CEO Yvonne Harrison, sent to a combination of major football stakeholders and broadcasters in January 2024, kickstarted the creation of a new working group which would tackle gender inequality in football media head on.

Underlining the importance of such a diverse group of stakeholders working together, Harrison, who chairs the group, said: "We are doing something never done before. These broadcasters have come together and continued to find new ways to show support for women in the industry.

"I am incredibly proud of the leadership we have shown to convene this incredible group, and I cannot thank them enough for their support."

Steve Smith, executive director of content at Sky Sports, says of the initiative: "Football should be a space where talent thrives, regardless of gender.

"At Sky Sports, we're committed to amplifying the voices of women in the industry and driving meaningful change. Partnering with Women in Football and working alongside other broadcasters allows us to take collective action to create a more welcoming, inclusive, and respectful football community - one where everyone has the opportunity to succeed."

Surrounding International Women's Day and throughout March, Sky Sports will continue championing women's sport and women working in sport, showcasing and normalising their presence both on and off screen. This includes highlighting the knowledge and expertise of our on-screen talent, directors and production teams as well as raising their profiles via various industry events, interviews and social media features.

Image: Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, Sky will broadcast an all-women fight night from the Royal Albert Hall, featuring Natasha Jones, Lauren Price, Caroline Dubois and Kariss Artingstall

On Friday night, Sky will broadcast an all-women boxing card live from the Royal Albert Hall, headlined by Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price, fighting to unify the WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight world championships. Caroline Dubois will also defend her WBC lightweight world title against Bo Mi Re Shin on the bill.

On Saturday, a new era of netball begins with the new-look Netball Super League and the Netball Super Cup season-opener live from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

Elsewhere over the weekend across Sky's channels viewers can also watch tennis from Indian Wells, WPL cricket and live golf in the form of the LPGA Blue Bay and Women's Pacific Amateur Championship.

In 2024, Sky Sports broadcast over 61 per cent of all live televised women's sport, including Women's Super League (football), SWPL, England cricket, The Hundred, US Open tennis, WTA Tour, women's golf majors, England Netball, F1 Academy, WPL cricket, women's boxing, Women's Super League (rugby league) and more.