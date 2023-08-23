Scottish Women's Premier League round-up: Rangers, Partick Thistle, Celtic and Glasgow City victorious in round three

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Celtic, Rangers, Glasgow City and Partick Thistle came out on top in matchday three...

Hamilton Academical 0-3 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle returned to winning ways with a comfortable away victory over Hamilton Academical in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League.

Image: Cara Henderson delebrates her goal against Hamilton Academical

It took the away side 39 minutes to break the deadlock as Rosie McQullian's pass found Imogen Longcake who fired low past the 'keeper for her first goal of the season.

With an hour played, the Jags doubled their advantage through a Cara Henderson penalty. Megan Quinn with the foul on Emma Lawton before Henderson would step-up to score her fourth goal of the season.

Image: Cara Henderson of Partick Thistle scored from the spot against Hamilton Academical Women

Lawton went on to see the game off for the visitors with just over 10 minutes remaining, firing home from inside the box for her first goal since returning to the club.

Partick Thistle host Montrose on Sunday while Hamilton Accies travel to Motherwell for the Lanarkshire Derby.

Heart of Midlothian 1-2 Rangers

Rangers continued their winning start to the season with an important victory over Hearts in Edinburgh. Rangers drew two of their four meetings last season against the Jambos, ultimately playing a part in their failure to overtake Celtic and Glasgow City in the title race.

Given Heart's progress under Eva Olid, this was tipped to be a close match and it didn't disappoint. The two sides went in goalless at the break though Hearts did have the ball in the net with a quarter of an hour played. Ciara Grant's free-kick, which found the bottom corner, was ruled out for offside.

The opening goal came for Rangers with just under an hour played. Chelsea Cornet, with her fourth goal in the opening three games, finishing past Charlotte Parker-Smith after being played through by Rio Hardy. It was double delight for the visitors just five minutes later as Hardy kept her composure after good work from Kirsty Howat to make it 2-0.

With 70 minutes played though, Hearts put the pressure on Rangers and reduced the deficit. Former Celtic forward, Kathleen McGovern, firing into the net from the edge of box after Katie Lockwood won the ball high up for the Jambos.

In the final minutes, Hearts will feel disappointed not to have found the equaliser. Danni Findlay hit the post and shortly after McGovern reacted quickest with the ball in the box but couldn't find the net.

Rangers hold on to maintain their 100 per cent start under Jo Potter ahead of their biggest test of the season so far against champions Glasgow City on Sunday at the Broadwood Stadium. Hearts face a tricky away trip to Aberdeen at the Balmoral Stadium.

Spartans 0-5 Celtic

Celtic maintained their 100 per cent start to the ScottishPower Women's Premier League season with a comfortable victory away to Spartans. They also continued their final goalscoring form as they made it 21 goals in three games.

The visitors opened the scoring with just five minutes played through Shen Menglu. The full-back started the attack and eventually finished it as Celya Barclais set it up for Menglu to finish from close range.

Celtic doubled their lead 20 minutes later as Chloe Craig scored her third goal in as many games. The defender reacted quickest after Caitlin Hayes' header from the corner came off the crossbar.

Amy Gallacher maintained her goalscoring run just three minutes after the restart. With her fifth of the season to take her level at the top of the goalscorer chart, the forward cut in and her low shot found the corner after avoiding the Spartans' challenge.

The final goals of the game came in the last five minutes as Caitlin Hayes and Clare Goldie wrapped up the scoring at Ainslie Park.

Celtic host Dundee United on Sunday while Spartans, who are still searching for their first points this season, travel to face Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

Glasgow City 4-1 Motherwell

Glasgow City made it three wins from their opening three games in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League, though conceded their first goal of the campaign at the hands of Motherwell.

The home side took the lead with just five minutes played as Emily Whelan finished first time after Lauren Davidson's cutback. Claire Walsh doubled their advantage 15 minutes later as she headed home from Cori Sullivan's corner.

After 213 minutes of football though, City conceded their first goal of the season as Carla Boyce's curling effort sailed into the top corner. It's Boyce's first goal of the campaign after finishing as Motherwell's top goalscorer last season.

Just before the break though Glasgow City would restore their lead as Sullivan got her first goal for the club. Her cross-cum-shot going over Emily Mutch and finding the goal. She would go on to double her tally just 20 minutes later as her corner ended up directly in the net.

Glasgow City face their toughest test this season as they travel to face Rangers at Broadwood on Sunday while Motherwell host Hamilton Accies for the Lanarkshire Derby.

Dundee United 0-0 Hibernian

Dundee United earned a shock goalless draw with Hibernian in their first match of the season at Foundation Park.

The first half was fairly uneventful with the only real action of note from Brooke Nunn as she hit the post for Hibs with 14 minutes gone.

Unsurprisingly, the away side came out attacking in the second half and doubled their number of attempts as they put pressure on the hosts. In the end, Megan Sidey played a vital role for United in goals as she helped her side to a clean sheet and gave them the opportunity to potentially sneak a victory.

Hibs will look to bounce back at home against Spartans on Sunday while Dundee United face a tricky away task against Celtic.

Montrose 1-2 Aberdeen

Aberdeen made it two wins from their opening three games in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League, condemning North East rivals Montrose to remain pointless since promotion.

The opening goal came just six minutes in as Jessica Broadrick finished into the bottom corner from inside the box, assisted by their current top goalscorer Bailey Hutchison. The Dons looked to double their lead before the break as Broadrick was fouled in the box, but Hannah Stewart was denied from the spot by Lauren Perry who made a great double save.

Aberdeen eventually extended their lead with just over 20 minutes remaining as Darcie Miller scored her first competitive goal for the club.

The home side responded just five minutes later as Jade McLaren scored their first SWPL goal at Links Park to give them hope, but they couldn't find the all-important equaliser.

Montrose are on the road in search of their first points as they take on Partick Thistle on Sunday while Aberdeen host Hearts.