SWPL: Rangers' Kirsty Howat and Queen's Park's Ellie Kane win Player of Month awards for October

Rangers' Kirsty Howat and Queen's Park's Ellie Kane have won the SWPL and SWPL 2 Player of the Month awards for October.

Howat becomes the first player to win the top-flight award in consecutive months after continuing her fine form for Rangers as they won all four of their matches in October.

She contributed to at least one goal in every game, scoring six - including four at Ibrox against Hibernian - and provided two assists as they moved back to the top of the table.

Rangers also reached the quarter-finals of the Sky Sports Cup last month with a win away at Hearts.

Howat said: "I am honoured to win the October award and it's special to become the first-ever SWPL player to win these awards back-to-back. The team have started the season well and I'm delighted that has been recognised by those involved in the game."

In the ScottishPower Women's Premier League 2, Kane continues to set the league alight and has scored at least one goal in every SWPL 2 match this season.

She scored six times in October as Queens Park reclaimed their lead at the top with three wins, although they did exit the Sky Sports Cup away to Boroughmuir Thistle.

On her latest award, Kane said: "I can't quite believe that I've won this award for a third time. In such a competitive league with so many great players, I'm delighted and want to thank everyone at the club for supporting me.

"My aim is to keep this form going and help get Queen's Park into the top division next season."

The nominees for the October 2023 SWPL award were Louise Brown (Montrose), Chloe Craig (Celtic), and Linzi Taylor (Partick Thistle) and for the SWPL 2 award were Abby Callaghan (Queen's Park) and Morgan Steedman (St Johnstone).

Image: Glasgow City won the SWPL title from Celtic and Rangers last season on the final day of the campaign

Scottish Women's Premier League clubs received 'record' payments last season - with figures almost up four times compared to the previous campaign.

A total of £344,154 was issued to clubs, with almost £260,000 of that coming through club fees and the remaining £85,000 through prize money for the Sky Sports Cup.

New broadcast deals, including at least five games live on Sky Sports - plus record attendances towards the end of last season - saw history made in the women's game in Scotland.

"These are exceptionally strong figures for the first full season of the SWPL and are a testament to the hard work of our clubs to advance women's football in Scotland," said SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre.

"Driving value back to our member clubs is a vital part of our strategy to continue the current growth trajectory we are seeing in women's football."

McIntyre also said broadcast partners had "collectively driven both financial growth and increased visibility of the SWPL".

Clubs are also receiving licence fee payments from new match ball partner PUMA, while Park's Motor Group were named the first-ever title sponsor of the league, while ScottishPower acquired the title rights to the SWPL.

More than 100,000 fans attended women's games in Scotland last season while the domestic record attendance for a single game was also broken on three occasions.

Just over 8,000 watched Hibernian host Hearts in the Edinburgh derby before Celtic Park hosted 9,553 fans for Celtic vs Glasgow City.

Image: More than 15,000 attended Celtic's final SWPL game of the season

Celtic broke the record again on the final day of the season, with 15,822 turning out to watch their 2-0 win over Hearts.

The campaign also saw a thrilling finale where Glasgow City, Celtic and Rangers all went into the last day with a chance of becoming champions before City secured the title with a dramatic late goal.

Key dates for the 2023/24 SWPL season

Winter break - December 18 to January 13

First post-split fixtures - March 17, 2024

Final round of matches - May 19, 2024

Play-off finals - May 23/24, 2024

Sky Sports Cup final - March 23 or 24, 2024

