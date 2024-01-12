 Skip to content

Celtic's Caitlin Hayes named Scottish Women's Premier League player of the month for December

Caitlin Hayes beats Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Carly Girasoli (Hearts) and Demi Taylor (Montrose) to the award; In the SWPL 2 Gartcairn's Abby Skelton becomes the first player to break the hold of Ellie Kane who had won all previous four awards this season

Friday 12 January 2024 11:15, UK

Image: Celtic defender Caitlin Hayes scored three goals in December

Celtic's Caitlin Hayes has been named the Scottish Women's Premier League player of the month for December.

The defender - who scored three goals in December - claims the award for the first time since joining Celtic in 2020.

Hayes - who was also nominated for the prize at the start of 2023 - is the second Celtic player to win the award this season, following Amy Gallacher in August.

Caitlin Hayes accepts the Parks Motor Group SWPL Player of the Month Award for December 2023. Celtic Park, Parkhead, 05/01/2024. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL
Image: Hayes has claimed the SWPL player of the month award for the first time since joining Celtic (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

Celtic are three points behind Rangers at the top of the SWPL after 16 games, and five clear of champions Glasgow City.

She saw off Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Carly Girasoli (Heart of Midlothian) and Demi Taylor (Montrose) for the award.

In SWPL 2, Gartcairn's Abby Skelton is the first player to break the hold of Queen's Park's Ellie Kane, who had won all four previous awards this season.

Abby Skelton accepts the Parks Motor Group SWPL 2 Player of the Month Award for December 2023. MTC Park, Airdrie, 03/01/2024. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL
Image: Abby Skelton is the SWPL 2 player of the month for December (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

Skelton becomes the second Gartcairn player to ever win the award after Ami Robertson claimed the prize at the end of last season.

She scored twice in three games in December, including a vital goal in the 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock - with the club now nine points from potential saftey.

Abby Callaghan (Queen's Park) and Beth MacLeod (Boroughmuir Thistle) were also shortlisted for the SWPL 2 prize.

