Celtic's Caitlin Hayes named Scottish Women's Premier League player of the month for December

Celtic's Caitlin Hayes has been named the Scottish Women's Premier League player of the month for December.

The defender - who scored three goals in December - claims the award for the first time since joining Celtic in 2020.

Hayes - who was also nominated for the prize at the start of 2023 - is the second Celtic player to win the award this season, following Amy Gallacher in August.

Image: Hayes has claimed the SWPL player of the month award for the first time since joining Celtic (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

Celtic are three points behind Rangers at the top of the SWPL after 16 games, and five clear of champions Glasgow City.

She saw off Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Carly Girasoli (Heart of Midlothian) and Demi Taylor (Montrose) for the award.

In SWPL 2, Gartcairn's Abby Skelton is the first player to break the hold of Queen's Park's Ellie Kane, who had won all four previous awards this season.

Image: Abby Skelton is the SWPL 2 player of the month for December (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

Skelton becomes the second Gartcairn player to ever win the award after Ami Robertson claimed the prize at the end of last season.

She scored twice in three games in December, including a vital goal in the 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock - with the club now nine points from potential saftey.

Abby Callaghan (Queen's Park) and Beth MacLeod (Boroughmuir Thistle) were also shortlisted for the SWPL 2 prize.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky (formerly known as Twitter) will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.