SWPL round-up: Rangers draw level with leaders Celtic after Glasgow City hold Hoops

There were big results at the top and bottom of the ScottishPower Women's Premier League.

Leaders Celtic were held by champions Glasgow City, allowing Rangers to draw level on points in second spot ahead of Monday's Old Firm clash - live on Sky Sports.

At the other end, Dundee United's late win over Hamilton Accies saw the Tannadice club draw level on points with Aberdeen on 13 points.

Here's a round-up of all the results and action...

Celtic 2-2 Glasgow City

Image: Hayley Lauder put Glasgow City ahead from close range (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

Celtic dropped points in the race for the title as Glasgow City left Airdrie with a point.

The visitors took the lead after just four minutes when Emily Whelan played the ball across the face of the goal for Hayley Lauder to finish.

Celtic pushed for an equaliser and hit the post through Tash Flint and that pressure paid off two minutes later when Natalie Ross' cross fell to the feet of Caitlin Hayes who found the back of the net.

Image: Caitlin Hayes scored twice for Celtic against Glasgow City (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

On the brink of half-time, the league leaders had turned things around as Hayes found the top corner for her and Celtic's second of the game.

However, City were to have the final say after the restart as Charlotte Wardlaw fired into the bottom corner for her first goal for the club.

Image: Charlotte Wardlaw of Glasgow City with the equaliser against Celtic (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

City are now six points behind the Old Firm - knowing their title chances are out of their hands - and face Hibernian next on Sunday.

Rangers 3-0 Hearts

Rangers are now level with Celtic in the table ahead of Monday's Old Firm clash - live on Sky Sports - after a 3-0 win over Hearts.

The hosts took the lead after 20 minutes as Lizzie Arnot's corner fell to Chelsea Cornet who volleyed home from the edge of the area.

Hearts almost responded instantly through Kathleen McGovern who saw her shot saved, while at the other end Arnot almost found the top corner - only to be denied by a fantastic Charlotte Parker-Smith save.

Rangers did strike next as Arnot slotted home after 74 minutes and Jo Potter's side sealed the win late on through Libby Bance's goal.

Partick Thistle 3-2 Hibernian

Partick Thistle picked up their first win since the split as Carla Boyce and Imogen Longcake pushed them to victory.

Hibernian took the lead just before the break as Naomi Powell's free-kick from range rebounded off the bar and hit Thistle goalkeeper Megan Cunningham's back before landing in her own net.

However, Thistle did draw level just a minute later as Boyce went up the other end and curled home before half-time.

The hosts then took the lead through substitute Longcake who had only been on for four minutes before firing in her eighth goal of the season.

With 20 minutes to go, Thistle had a two-goal cushion as Boyce got her second as the hosts led 3-1.

Jorian Baucom did pull one back - with her 22nd league goal of the season - but the Jags held on for the win.

Partick Thistle are now a point behind Hibs and face Hearts on Sunday for a chance to climb above the Meadowbank side. Hibernian face an away trip to Glasgow City.

Dundee United 2-1 Hamilton Accies

At the other end of the table, bottom-side Dundee United are now level on points with Hamilton Accies after a dramatic match at Tannadice.

Robyn Smith fired United ahead as she volleyed home from the edge of the area, before Hamilton Accies thought they had rescued a point with six minutes to go as Mason Blyth-Clark scored for the visitors.

However, it was Dundee United who would have the last say as Georgie Robb fired home from inside the area to seal the win - leaving the Tannadice club just one goal behind Accies with four games to go.

Dundee United visit Spartans on Sunday while Hamilton Accies host Aberdeen.

Aberdeen 3-3 Montrose

Elsewhere, Aberdeen and Montrose shared the points after a six-goal thriller.

Francesca Ogilvie put Aberdeen ahead early on before Tammy-Lee Harkin equalised with 21 minutes played as she found the top corner with a strike from 30 yards.

In a back-and-forth clash - with over 2,000 fans in attendance - Hannah Innes broke forward and scored from distance to put the Dons ahead again.

However, before half-time Montrose drew level again as Harkin got her second of the game.

After the restart, the visitors took the lead for the first time as Cassie Cowper fired home from inside the six-yard box.

Aberdeen did however secure a point on the hour-mark as Bayley Hutchison headed home from close range.

Montrose could guarantee safety with a win on Sunday as they face Motherwell, while Aberdeen take on Hamilton Accies.

Motherwell 4-2 Spartans

Two penalties helped Motherwell on their way to victory as they continued their unbeaten run.

With 17 minutes played Laura Berry slotted home from the spot, however, that lead lasted just a few minutes as Hannah Jordan equalised for Spartans.

Motherwell did restore their lead as Louisa Boyes curled home before another penalty was awarded and Berry again scored to give the hosts a two-goal advantage going into the second half.

Spartans captain Alana Marshall pulled a goal back with a free-kick into the top left corner, however, hopes of salvaging a point were over minutes later as Kayla Jardine sealed the win for Motherwell.

The 'Well are at Montrose on Sunday while Spartans host Dundee United knowing a win could secure their SWPL status for next season.

