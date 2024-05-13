Scottish Women's Premier League: Celtic beat Partick Thistle to stay ahead of Rangers on goal difference

Celtic 3-0 Partick Thistle

Celtic ensured they remain top of the ScottishPower Women's Premier League on goal difference heading into the final week of the season.

The hosts opened the scoring with 10 minutes played to settle any potential title race nerves as Murphy Agnew found Amy Gallacher who slotted home.

Agnew was involved again for Celtic's second as she used her pace to get on the ball and slot past Megan Cunningham to double her side's advantage.

The three points were secured when Shen Mengyu got on the scoresheet - with the result now confirming UEFA Women's Champions League football for Celtic next season.

Celtic travel to Edinburgh to face Hearts on Wednesday as they look to remain top of the table, while Thistle are the hosts as they face Glasgow City at Petershill Park.

Glasgow City 0-1 Rangers

Image: Rachel McLauchlan (left) scored the winner as Rangers beat Glasgow City (Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie/SWPL)

Rangers remain level on points with Celtic - but 15 goals worse off - at the top of the table as they also secured Champions League football next season following a narrow victory at champions Glasgow City.

The hosts came close to opening the scoring with Carlee Giamonna seeing her shot hit the bar.

Despite several chances for City to take the lead it was Rangers who went ahead just before the break as Kirsty Howat set up Rachel McLauchlan, who curled home into the top corner.

Both teams pushed for the next goal but could not find the net as Rangers now prepare to visit Hibernian on Wednesday.

Hibernian 2-0 Hearts

Hibernian secured victory in the Edinburgh derby - their third over Hearts this season - as two second-half goals proved the difference in the capital.

Following a tight first half, Hibs opened the scoring just before the hour mark as Kirsty Morrison played in Jorian Baucom, who calmly found the back of the net.

Lia Tweedie sealed the win with 90 minutes on the clock as she found the net from distance with a volley.

Hibs host Rangers on Wednesday while Hearts welcome Celtic to Edinburgh.

Dundee United 1-2 Montrose

At the other end of the table just one goal is the difference between bottom side Dundee United and Hamilton Accies.

United suffered a late defeat at home to Montrose, confirming they would be confined to a bottom-two finish this season.

That is despite taking the lead when Georgie Robb volleyed home. Montrose got their equaliser just after the hour mark courtesy of Jade McLaren.

With minutes to go Georgia Carter headed a free-kick into the back of the net to seal victory.

Montrose host Spartans on Tuesday while Dundee United are at Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Spartans 1-0 Hamilton Accies

Hamilton Accies, meanwhile, lost at Spartans who maintained their top-flight status with victory.

Alana Marshall got the only goal after 73 minutes as she unleashed an incredible strike from the middle of Accies' half, finding the back of the net to secure three points for her side.

Spartans are away to Montrose on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Hamilton Accies visit Motherwell.

Aberdeen 2-3 Motherwell

Aberdeen's dramatic comeback was not enough to avoid defeat against Motherwell who are now undefeated in their last nine matches.

The visitors took the lead within seven minutes as Chloe Gover deflected a Kayla Jardine ball into the back of her own net.

It was soon 2-0 to Motherwell as Laura Berry took advantage of a poor pass, breaking through the Aberdeen defence and slotting home.

To make matters worse for the hosts Francesca Ogilvie was shown a straight red card before half-time. However, it was the Dons who scored next as Bayley Hutchison got her 28th league goal this season after the break.

Hutchison almost got another a few moments later before Eva Thomson did draw her side level from the edge of the area.

However, six minutes into added time, Motherwell got the winner as Chelsie Watson found the net from Sarah Gibb's corner, sending the visitors above Aberdeen in the league.

Both sides host bottom-two teams next as Aberdeen take on Dundee United whilst Motherwell face Hamilton Accies on Wednesday.

