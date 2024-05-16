SWPL: Celtic beat Hearts to stay ahead of Rangers on goal difference as Ibrox side edge Hibs

The Scottish Women's Premier League title race will go to the final day of the season for a second consecutive season as Celtic and Rangers battle it out for top spot...

Hearts 1-3 Celtic

Leaders Celtic are just one win away from a historic first league title as goals from Tash Flint and Amy Gallacher secured victory in the capital.

With 17 minutes played Flint fired into the bottom corner to give the Celts the lead and calm any nerves.

Gallacher doubled their advantage shortly after as Caitlin Hayes' corner fell to the forward who found the back of the net with a brilliant finish.

Image: Amy Gallacher (centre) got Celtic's second against Hearts (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

Three minutes later, Flint secured her double and all three points as she dinked it over Rachael Johnstone for Celtic's third.

Lizzie Waldie did head home to pull one back for Hearts late on but it is Celtic who have one hand on the title.

The league leaders head to Celtic Park on Sunday as they face Hibs, knowing that a win will likely crown them as champions. Hearts are away to Glasgow City on the same day.

Hibernian 2-3 Rangers

Rangers remain level on points but 16 goals behind their rivals - knowing they need Celtic to drop points in order to win the title.

A Kirsty Howat hat-trick saw Jo Potter's side win at Hibernian and keep pace with the leaders.

The Gers took the lead in the 32nd minute when the ball fell to Howat in the box and she slotted home.

Rangers were 2-0 ahead after the break as Chelsea Cornet sent Howat through on goal and the forward found the bottom corner from inside the box.

The Scotland international rounded off her hat-trick after getting on the end of Tess Middag's as Rangers looked set to seal three points.

Hibernian did set up a nervy finish however as Michaela McAlonie pulled one back with 14 minutes to go before Jorian Baucom rounded the goalkeeper to make it 3-2 in added time.

There was not enough time for the equaliser though as Rangers returned to Glasgow with all three points.

Rangers are back at Broadwood on Sunday as they host Partick Thistle while Hibernian could have a big say in the title race as they visit Celtic Park.

Aberdeen 1-1 Dundee United

At the other end Dundee United moved off bottom spot after a draw at Aberdeen.

The visitors took the lead with 19 minutes played as Robyn Smith's free-kick was partially cleared before falling to Morgan Steedman who fired home from close range.

Three minutes later, the Dons were level as a Bayley Hutchison through ball found Eva Thomson who slotted home.

Neither team could find a winner meaning a win for Dundee United on Sunday at home to Motherwell will see the club avoid automatic relegation, while Aberdeen visit the capital to take on Spartans.

Motherwell 4-2 Hamilton Accies

Hamilton Accies are now bottom as they lost to Motherwell in the Lanarkshire derby.

That's despite taking the lead after just 12 minutes as Melissa Reid slotted home. However, that advantage was short-lived as Motherwell drew level through Morgan Cross' header.

Accies did retake the lead just before the break as Justine Strain found Chloe Muir who struck home but after the restart it was Cross again who drew the hosts level with another header.

After Muir missed a big chance for the visitors to go ahead for a third time - Motherwell took full advantage as fromer Accies player Amy Anderson found the net with 11 minutes to go.

Jo Addie sealed the win for Motherwell soon after and the result means Hamilton Accies are now a point adrift of Dundee United at the bottom.

They host Montrose on Sunday while Motherwell are away to Dundee United.

Partick Thistle 0-2 Glasgow City

Elsewhere, Glasgow City won the Petershill Park derby as they overcame Partick Thistle thanks to a Carlee Giammona brace.

The American broke the deadlock with 52 minutes played as her strike from the edge of the area looped over the goalkeeper and into the net.

She doubled her side's advantage in the closing stages as she fired home from a corner.

Glasgow City host at Petershill Park next as they take on Hearts on Sunday. Partick Thistle travel to Broadwood to face Rangers.

Montrose 4-3 Spartans

There was late drama at Links Park as Montrose beat Spartans - with retiring club captain Tammy Harkin leading her side to victory.

Louise Brown opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half but it was all square shortly after the restart as Caley Gibb fired home.

Montrose took the lead again as Alicia Yates put the ball into her own net from a corner but the visitors hit back once more as Erin Henderson levelled.

Spartans then took the lead for the first time with just nine minutes to go as Mya Bates got on the end of a Gibb cross.

However, Harkin, who recently announced she will be retiring at the end of this season, drew the hosts level before Tally Robb won it in the 97th minute.

Montrose take on Hamilton Accies on Sunday, whilst Spartans host Aberdeen.

