SWPL: Partick Thistle's Rachel Donaldson and Jodie Ovens of Stirling University win goal of season awards

Partick Thistle's Rachel Donaldson has won the Scottish Women's Premier League goal of the season.

The midfielder's strike in the first half of the Sky Sports Cup final against Rangers beat 17 other goals to claim the award.

Donaldson's strike from around 30 yards at Tynecastle Park was selected by an SWPL panel of judges involved in the women's game and was described by Sky Sports commentator Ian Crocker as an "absolute stunner" at the time.

Watch Rachel Donaldson's strike in the Sky Sports Cup final that won the SWPL goal of the season award

Partick Thistle team-mate Rosie Slater was second after her goal in the Sky Sports Cup semi-final, while Hibernian's Lia Tweedie's goal in the Edinburgh derby was third.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Donaldson said: "It is a huge honour to win this award. It was a really special day - a huge occasion for the club - and one that we as players and the fans will look back fondly on despite the result.

"Clare Docherty made the space and when I got the ball my first instinct was to hit it but I couldn't actually see it! Then I heard the cheer of the crowd and that was a great feeling.

"I joke that I try them all the time in training but none will be as special as that.

"For the club - as part-timers - to get to that final, be competitive and have fans who were unbelievable in the stands was such a fantastic experience.

"We are still building as a club and looking to progress each year, so hopefully we can take another step in that direction next season."

Ovens claims SWPL 2 award

Watch Jodie Ovens' strike that saw the Stirling University player win the SWPL 2 goal of the season prize

Stirling University's Jodie Ovens won the SWPL 2 goal of the season - beating nine other nominations - after a curling long-range effort against Boroughmuir Thistle in March.

After winning the ball back for her side, the forward played a one-two with Carrie McGorm before unleashing a first-time shot that curled into the top corner as one of her two goals at Meadowbank that night to seal the win.

Hannah Cunningham's acrobatic goal for Queen's Park against Gartcairn was second, while Lucie Burns' run and finish for Kilmarnock against Gartcairn in the first round of the Sky Sports Cup came third.

Ovens told Sky Sports: "I remember getting a call one night and it started with 'congratulations'. I thought it was about the nomination, as I had seen that earlier, but then I found out I won it.

"I was really surprised due to the calibre of goals - there were 10 great goals, so I wasn't expecting mine to come out on top - I was just pleased to be nominated.

"I didn't really think about what I was doing at the time, I suppose I'm better when I don't really think about it - I even did a stepover which I would never do!

"When it left my foot I just watched it go and then dip right at the end but I didn't realise how well I hit it until I saw the replay.

"I was having a howler in that game until that point, so I'm glad I did score for the team! It is also always nice when those goals help win you the game too."

