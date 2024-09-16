SWPL: Rangers, Hearts, Celtic, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Montrose all win

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Rangers, Hearts, Celtic, Glasgow City, Hibernian and Montrose all win.

Rangers 6-1 Spartans

Jo Potter's Rangers were victorious over Spartans despite falling behind early on.

Erin Rennie opened the scoring with 13 minutes on the clock but shortly after Camille Lafaix pulled the hosts level with her first goal for the Gers.

Just one minute later, she had her second and just after the half-hour mark Katie Wilkinson found the net as Rangers went 3-1 ahead.

Rio Hardy, Wilkinson, and Liv McLoughlin all scored for Rangers in the second half to see off Spartans, keeping their side at the top of the ScottishPower Women's Premier League table - with a game in hand.

Rangers visit the capital next as they take on Hearts on Sunday, a venue they lost at last season. Spartans host Aberdeen on the same day, two sides within in the relegation zone.

Hearts 3-0 Aberdeen

Image: Georgia Timms was on target at Hearts beat Aberdeen (Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie/SWPL)

Three second-half goals saw Hearts beat Aberdeen at Oriam to remain level on points at the top with Rangers.

After a goalless first-half, Joely Andrews put the hosts ahead following the restart - slotting past the Dons goalkeeper.

Georgia Timms doubled Hearts' advantage a few minutes later, aided by a deflection, before Sade Adamolekun fired home to seal the win for the Edinburgh side.

Next up, Hearts host Rangers on Sunday as the top two go head-to-head, while Aberdeen are away to Spartans.

Motherwell 0-1 Glasgow City

Emily Whelan was the difference maker as Glasgow City edged past Motherwell at K-Park.

With 25 minutes played, Whelan burst down the left wing, cut in and fired home, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

The three points mean City are just two points behind the top-two, as they now prepare to host Hibs at Petershill Park on Sunday, while Motherwell travel to Queen's Park.

Partick Thistle 0-3 Celtic

Champions Celtic beat Partick Thistle 3-0 to move up to fourth in the table, with a game in hand on Hearts and Glasgow City.

The visitors got off to a flying start with Shannon McGregor opening the scoring within the first minute.

By the half-hour mark Celtic were two ahead with Murphy Agnew scoring at the front post and the victory was sealed in the second-half when McGregor got her second - striking into the bottom corner from distance.

Next up, Celtic travel to Montrose on Thursday before their Women's Champions League second round matches. Thistle are away to bottom of the table Dundee United on Sunday.

Hibernian 6-1 Queen's Park

An Eilidh Adams hat-trick helped Hibs to see off Queen's Park in a one-sided encounter in the capital.

Kathleen McGovern had found the net within the first seven minutes but was ruled to be offside. However, by 15 minutes Hibs were two ahead through Adams and Abbie Ferguson.

Adams volleyed it home just a few minutes later to make it three before McGovern slid in a rebound to get herself on the scoresheet.

Poppy Lawson made it five early into the second half, but Chloe Muir managed to pull one back for the visitors from close range.

Adams then secured her hat-trick in the closing stages to round off a fantastic victory for Hibs who face Glasgow City on Sunday, while Queen's Park host Motherwell with the two sides currently level on points.

Montrose 2-1 Dundee United

Montrose snatched victory in the 90th minute as they beat Dundee United at Links Park.

The hosts opened the scoring just before the break, with Erin Henderson looping it over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

However, United pulled level shortly after the hour mark with Alix Moodie volleying home.

Both teams struggled to create a clear chance until the final minute when former United player Jade McLaren smashed home from range, sealing victory for Montrose with seconds to go.

Montrose host the reigning champions Celtic on Thursday, while United return home as they play Partick Thistle on Sunday.

SWPL games coming up on Sky Sports

Rangers vs Celtic - Thursday October 3; kick-off 6pm

Glasgow City vs Celtic - Saturday October 12; kick-off 3pm

Celtic vs Rangers - Sunday November 17; kick-off 12pm

