Women's World Cup semi-finals: Why Sweden are favourites to overpower Spain

Sweden have battled through penalty shootouts, goal-line clearances, and VAR controversy to make it to the Women's World Cup semi-final.

On Tuesday, they will have the chance to prove why they deserve to go one further against a Spanish side who were one of the first teams in Europe to qualify despite their off-field drama.

Yet, while Jorge Vilda's team have scored 15 goals in five games in the tournament so far, there was a glaring blip in the streak with a 4-0 defeat to Japan.

Sky Sports' Maryam Clark explores why the 'Blagult' will have no issue seeking out those flaws...

A fluid system with fluid players

This summer, Sweden have alternated between 3-4-3 and 4-3-3, giving them purpose and drive on the counter.

Blink, and you might miss them switching from defence to attack, usually with an outspoken No 10 - either Kosovare Asllani or Fridolina Rolfo - leading the line.

Stretching opposition defences with complex, interchangeable styles is a norm - players are not afraid to slip in and out of shape.

Their 2-1 victory over Japan was a perfect microcosm of that.

Image: Sweden have impressed at the World Cup so far, but can they go all the way to the final?

Nathalie Bjorn slipped out of the back line and into the midfield, disrupting Japan's plans to turn over the ball in central spaces.

The Everton defender usually plays as a right-back for her club but was comfortable filling multiple squad positions.

That's what makes Sweden so dangerous as a collective unit. You are not so sure where players might end up, but one thing is for sure, adaptability is not a problem.

Spain know their preferred possession-based style of football will only hold for a while. If they're to win this game, they will need a few different tricks up their sleeves.

Experience in abundance

From front to back, the number of goal assists, and appearances rack up into the hundreds.

Zecira Musovic has spent a season training under Emma Hayes' careful tutelage. She is Sweden's first-choice goalkeeper but has Hedvig Lindahl - the most experienced player in the squad - as her understudy.

The Chelsea goalkeeper put in a game-changing performance against the United States, including her part in the tense penalty shootout.

Image: Zecira Musovic has been imperious throughout the World Cup for Sweden

Lindsey Horan, Alex Morgan, and Sophia Smith were thwarted by the inspired stopper, whose heroics ensured the game went the Swedes' way.

Then in defence comes former Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson. She's a five-time Women's Super League winner, has racked up 100 caps for her country, and is crucial to the success of her national team.

She is just as critical on the counter, and had four involvements in open-play, shot-ending sequences against Japan.

In midfield, Asllani and Rolfo have the oldest player on the national team as their anchor in Seger, who has amassed over 230 appearances and is likely playing in her final World Cup.

The only caveat for the 38-year-old is that she's been confined to bench minutes while rehabilitating from a calf injury.

Fortunately, up front, Lina Hurtig, Stina Blackstenius - and, at times, Amanda Ilestedt - have enough experience from playing in top European leagues to pave over that crack. It will certainly provide encouragement for Arsenal fans heading into the new WSL season.

Image: Spain beat Japan in the quarter-finals to set up a semi-final tie with Sweden

But will it be enough to take them one step further than they have ever been before? Swedish women's football writer Mia Eriksson thinks so.

"I don't want to jinx anything because no game is easy when you've come this far in a World Cup," she said.

"But right now, Sweden looks like Sweden again - ready to take on any opponent with their tactical flexibility and ability to change whatever is needed to break down and disturb their competitors."

The 'Fridolina Rolfo' factor

Nobody's been talking about Rolfo at this tournament, which feels like a crime, given that Sweden's attacking patterns source back to her.

The Barcelona star won a continental treble with her club as her preparation for the World Cup and has never really stopped delivering on the big stage.

Peter Gerhardsson's freed up a dynamic role in the Swedish line-up, and she filled it by helping her team end the USA's 'threepeat' hopes.

Against Japan, Rolfo continued her tirade by peppering Yoshimi Yamashita's backline in the build-up to Ilestedt's goal and causing defensive disarray.

Can Spain keep her at arm's length or from stitching the ball to the interchangeable front three? It is a tall order.

As one of the first defenders out of possession, the 30-year-old can dismantle opposition counters and recycle the ball back toward her team-mates.

Considering that Spain struggle with a low, compact block, she could be vital in picking the lock to their defence.

How will Sweden line up against Spain?

Musovic is the first-choice goalkeeper, and she will likely have a strong back four in front of her, made up of Jonna Andersson, Eriksson, Ilestedt and Bjorn.

Elin Rubensson and Filippa Angeldal could form the midfield, which leaves Asllani, Rolfo, Blackstenius, and Johanna Kaneryd to fill the attacking four.

The first semi-final between Spain and Sweden will be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final between Australia and England taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.