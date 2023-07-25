Women's World Cup: Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw confident Louise Quinn will play in crucial game vs Canada

Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw expects defender Louise Quinn to be fit for her side's Women's World Cup clash with Canada on Wednesday, after suffering a knock in the 1-0 defeat to Australia.

The Birmingham centre-back arrived in Perth wearing a protective boot on her left foot, and began Monday's training session away from the rest of the squad.

"We need to see how that goes, but we are confident she can play," Pauw said.

Capped 106 times by her country, Quinn's positioning and aerial power are key to Ireland's defensive stability.

The Irish may be bottom of their group standings after Canada's goalless draw with Nigeria in their opener, but Pauw believes her team are still very much in the running to make the knockout phases.

"We were really hoping for this result and that's how it came out, so the group is open again and there's everything to play for," she said.

Sky Sports News' Jess Creighton says there are positives for the Republic of Ireland to take from their defeat to Australia in their opening game at the Women's World Cup

Will Canada cope without Fleming?

Canada coach Bev Priestman has been keen to emphasise her squad's physicality in the lead-up to facing steely Ireland.

"I think [Ireland] do what Canada do and put their body on the line for their country," Priestman said on the eve of their game in Perth.

Canada might have to do it without Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming, who scored two penalties in the gold-medal game at the Tokyo Olympic Games, and remains an injury doubt after sitting out the draw with Nigeria.

Image: Jessie Fleming is in a race against the clock to be fit for Wednesday's game

"Jessie is a top athlete and a top human so she is professional, doing everything that she needs to do to be ready to be back playing on the field for Canada," said defender Ashley Lawrence.

"There isn't someone more than Jessie that wants her to be out there."