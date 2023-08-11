Japan 1-2 Sweden: Blagult book spot in Women's World Cup semi-finals

Sweden will face Spain in the Women's World Cup semi-finals after fighting off a persistent Japan side 2-1.

Amanda Ilestedt scored the opener in the 31st minute, the ball falling kindly to her feet in the midst of a goal-mouth scramble, and she fired in from close range.

Japan looked as if they might have steadied the ship but Fuka Nagano grazed the ball with her arm inside the box four minutes into the second half, and Filippa Angeldahl converted from the penalty spot.

Two goals up and cruising, Peter Gerhardsson's team looked in control, but one last burst from their opponents led to a nervy final 15 minutes.

Riko Ueki kicked things off by carving out a lifeline for her team by going down under pressure in the area. But the Tokyo Verdy Beleza striker's shot rattled the bar.

Honoka Hayashi set up a grandstand finish by sweeping home in the 87th minute, but it was all a little too late.

How Sweden beat Japan

The Blagult started fast and furiously, making Japan, who had been previously praised for their adept tactical approaches, look shaky.

Yet, in that adjustment period, Peter Gerhardsson's team did little to capitalise on Japan's rocky backline.

Kosovare Asllani won a few free-kicks, and Fridolina Rolfo looked lively, but Stina Blackstenius was cleverly marshalled and rarely found the ball at her feet.

Futoshi Ikeda's game plan was clear: let Sweden use their zest and energy on the ball and then counter when they showed signs of fatigue.

Yet the game did not unravel that way. The Japanese, who had surprised everyone this tournament, were finally getting a taste of their own medicine.

It all kicked off in the 25th minute when Blackstenius got the better of Saki Kumagai, but the Arsenal striker volleyed wide.

Japan responded immediately with a fiery chance of their own. Risa Shimizu burst down the left flank and delivered a teasing cross. Hinata Miyazawa, the target, floated into the back post but couldn't turn the ball to a team-mate.

She would be punished for her lack of clinical finishing as Sweden took the lead moments later and forced Japan to go behind for the first time this summer.

A cross into the box caused defensive chaos for the Japanese defence. Eriksson pinged the ball back into the fray, and her centre-back-in-crime Ilestedt fired in from close range.

It could have been two just before the half ended as goalkeeper Yoshimi Yamashita tipped Asllani's shot onto the post.

Something needed to give on the other side of half-time. Unfortunately, it would not be in the Nadeshiko's favour.

Just four minutes into the second half, Nagano grazed the ball with her arm in the box, and after a quick check with the monitor, the referee pointed to the spot.

Angeldahl stepped up and comfortably slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

The Swedes were breezing through to the semi-finals, they had not conceded in over seven hours, and it barely seemed as if they'd played 120 minutes in their previous outing against the United States.

Image: Japan's Risa Shimizu fights off Sweden's Stina Blackstenius for a shot at goal

But this is a World Cup of many twists and turns, and the game was a perfect microcosm.

Just as it seemed Japan were down and out, the visitors rediscovered their fighting spirit and ran with it.

Zecira Musovic was called into action for the first time when Aoba Fujino's cross caused her to scurry across the goal and divert the ball from danger.

There would be an even more enormous task ahead of Chelsea's 'keeper when Ueki went down under pressure in the box.

She stepped up to take the resulting penalty, but her shot rattled the ball, and Sweden smuggled the ball into the crowd.

Ueki's blushes would soon be saved when Hayashi pounced on a loose ball in the Swedish box to snatch a goal back, but Japan left themselves with too much to do.

Now Spain, who might have feared a repeat match-up with the team who put four past them in the group stages, must prepare for a different kind of beast altogether.

Gerhardsson: I love meeting opponents like Spain and Japan

Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson spoke after the game on how despite the tumultuous nature of the victory, he enjoyed the tactical tussle with Japan - and would do with Spain too.

"Many people talk about the team before the self. I think exactly the opposite. You have to start with the individual. I believe a group can grow together when you are allowed to be yourself.

"It's what makes me excited about Spain. They remind me a bit of Japan, but they are more aggressive in their defence than Japan were today.

"It is going to be tough, but I love to meet opponents like Spain and Japan; they are challenging for the team and us as a group."

Sweden will play Spain in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup. The match will be played on Tuesday August 15 at 9am.

The round of 16 concluded on Tuesday ahead of the quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, between August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.