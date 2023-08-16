Australia 1-3 England player ratings: Ella Toone and Lauren Hemp break Australian hearts as Alex Greenwood shines in defence

England sealed their place in the Women's World Cup final with a 3-1 win over Australia; Ella Toone and Lauren Hemp were the prime orchestrators, but Alex Greenwood was pivotal in defence; Sam Kerr pulled back a stunning equaliser to make it 1-1, but couldn't help her team over the line
Wednesday 16 August 2023 14:29, UK
England's completed a 3-1 victory over Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final. We dissect the performances of each starting XI player and substitute.
Put up a brave display and would have had a higher rating were it not for Sam Kerr's equaliser. She carried on with her heroics in a tense final 10 minutes of the game, and did not let her guard down again.
Always a scary task coming up against your domestic team-mate, but the Chelsea defender marshalled Kerr well, made her tackles count, and was gutsy in the dying moments of the match when Cortnee Vine almost grabbed another goal.
The 29-year-old might feel unlucky after kneeing Kerr's shot past Earps, but it was such a tiny deflection, and she was otherwise sturdy. Who could forget that long pass up to assist Lauren Hemp's finish?
Her crosses have been magical, and her line-breaking passes sumptuous. Sure, Greenwood picked up a yellow card for a crunching tackle on Kerr, but who cares? A 10 if we've ever seen one.
Kept Hayley Raso in check on the left, bar a few nervy moments. The Barcelona full-back almost chipped the goalkeeper in the second half too, but whether it was intended is another question.
A fizzing figure in the central midfield spaces, zipping around, breaking up possession, and stitching up passes with forward players. A quieter performance from Stanway, but just as vital.
Also slipped a little under the radar but was busy battling knees and ankles in central areas - which was needed because the referee was very happy to let those challenges flow.
Wherever she plays, she excels. Get yourself a Daly who can tighten up opposition activity on the left flank and conjure up a quick throw-in in the build-up to England's second goal.
"You get a 10, and you get a 10…" - shades of Oprah in this player ratings list. Hemp tops it. She kept harrying the Aussie backline and forced Ellie Carpenter into gifting her the chance to finish calmly in the 70th minute. She then acted as provider minutes from time to put the game to bed.
A pile-driver in the 36th minute meaning Australia conceded for the first time in over five hours? We'd give an 11 if we could. The Manchester United attacker had a glittering performance and continued to widen the cracks in the Matildas' defence the entire way through.
She did everything - got in behind the Aussie defence, connected dangerous passes with Toone, and got a goal as the cherry on top. If she hadn't given away the ball in the lead-up to Kerr's equaliser, she might have gotten some extra points.
Got stuck in when she was subbed on in the 87th minute for Russo. The Manchester City winger also picked up a yellow card for resorting to the dark arts - by that, we mean moving an England free-kick about after the referee had already marked the spot.
Came on for Toone in the 90th minute, and didn't falter in a fast and furious finish to the game.
