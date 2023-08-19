Women's World Cup final: England ready for what Spain throw at us, says manager Sarina Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman has confirmed all 23 England players are available for Sunday's Women's World Cup final, adding her side are "ready" for the biggest game of their lives.

England take on Spain in Sydney after reaching the showpiece event for the first time in their history, while they are looking to make it two tournament wins in a row after claiming victory at the Euros last summer.

Wiegman's side saw off Spain after extra-time in the quarter-finals at the Euros and ahead of their latest meeting, the England boss said: "We watched the game back.

"We have analysed Spain and I think we are ready."

Wiegman - who also took the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 2019 - revealed there are no injury concerns in her squad, while Lauren James is once again available after serving her suspension for the red card she received against Nigeria in the last 16.

"Everyone is fit and ready," said Wiegman. "We grew throughout the tournament.

"Lauren was just a moment. We all know it should not be part of football.

"She regretted it. She apologised. She lost her emotions but now she's ready to play again."

Wiegman: I'm very happy with my job

Reports emerged in the build-up to Sunday's final that Wiegman would be considered by the FA as a potential successor for Gareth Southgate when his time in charge of England's men's team comes to an end.

However, with the first Women's World Cup final in England's history on the horizon, Wiegman played down those suggestions, saying: "I'm very happy where I am right now.

"We have the support and everything we need to perform at the highest level. It is a pleasure to work with these players."

Wiegman has been one of the only female coaches in the knockout stages of this World Cup and has got the better of male managers in five of England's six matches.

The Dutchwoman wants her success to inspire more women to follow her lead, saying: "I hope more and more women start coaching. It's getting better but the balance needs improving.

"It's important women see women on the pitch because what you see is what you can be. It's important to keep pushing."

Bright: This is the trophy we always wanted

Millie Bright was a key part of England's trophy-winning side at last year's Euros and has played an even more pivotal role in Australia and New Zealand, stepping up as captain in the absence of the injured Leah Williamson and leading her team to the final.

Looking back on what her younger self would have thought about the prospect of captaining England in a World Cup final, Bright admitted: "She probably would have thought you were being silly.

"Dreams do come true. It's a really proud moment. We have a shot at the trophy we always wanted.

"Everyone knows how big this is. It's been players' dreams for years. We know how big it is back home.

"It's massive but it's for everyone. It's an honour and a dream come true to lead the girls out, but ultimately it's the team."

Mead: The team deserves this

Beth Mead, the Arsenal forward who missed out on the World Cup due to an ACL injury, told Sky Sports News that she believes her England team-mates deserve to beat Spain on Sunday and lift the World Cup.

"The girls deserve it and the women's game deserves it," Mead said.

"We're a very good squad but so are Spain. We know we're not going to have lots of the ball but the score is the important one.

"I have no doubt that we'll be physical, we'll be powerful and we'll be aggressive against them. Hopefully we can score a few goals along the way to make it easier for us fans watching. "

Mead also believes success in Sydney would continue to help the women's game "blow up" in England, following on from the impact she and the rest of the squad caused by winning the Euros.

"When you look at what happened to the women's game after the Euros, if they come back with a world champion's medal around their necks I think the game might just blow up.

"It's going to be an amazing legacy and hopefully we can create an amazing future for the next generation."

Vilda refuses to be drawn on player relations

Image: Jorge Vilda faced a mutiny from 15 of his own players last year but remains Spain manager

Spain head coach Jorge Vilda batted away questions about his country's absent stars on the eve of their first Women's World Cup final.

The clash with England takes place less than a year after 15 players staged a mutiny against Vilda, with only three - Aitana Bonmati, Mariona Caldentey and Ona Batlle - reintegrated into the squad for the finals.

Asked early on at his pre-match press conference about the relations between himself and some of his players, Vilda simply replied: "Next question please."

Pushed on whether not having some key players in Australia made him "sad", Vilda seemingly ignored the line of questioning, saying: "What we want to do tomorrow is to be the best in the world and we'll do this by winning the final."

