Women's World Cup final: Does Lauren James return? Pick your England starting XI against Spain

Sarina Wiegman's side have become the first senior England squad to reach a World Cup final since 1966, but would you make changes to the starting XI?

The Lionesses face Spain on Sunday, having beaten Australia 3-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday with an unchanged side from their 2-1 win against Colombia in the quarter-finals one week ago.

Lauren James will be available for selection after returning from suspension for her red card against Nigeria - when England narrowly won 4-2 on penalties.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Lionesses make it through to the World Cup Final - follow the ups and downs as they beat Australia 3-1 in Sydney

So, what would you shuffle the England starting XI to face Spain? Use our interactive selector to pick your team below and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.

Follow the Women's World Cup final on Sky Sports

Follow all the build-up, in-game coverage and post-match analysis from Spain vs England across Sky Sports' digital platforms on Sunday; kick-off 11am.

You can also follow the latest from Australia and New Zealand on Sky Sports News with Anton Toloui, Gail Davis plus much more.