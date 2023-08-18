 Skip to content

Women's World Cup final: Does Lauren James return? Pick your England starting XI against Spain

Pick your England starting XI to face Spain in the Women's World Cup final using our interactive team selector; Will Lauren James return to your XI following suspension?; Follow the World Cup final across Sky Sports' digital platforms and Sky Sports News; kick-off 11am

Friday 18 August 2023 14:51, UK

Ahead of Sunday's World Cup final, take a look at some of the best highlights from England stars in WSL action. Will one of these Lionesses write their name in history?

Sarina Wiegman's side have become the first senior England squad to reach a World Cup final since 1966, but would you make changes to the starting XI?

The Lionesses face Spain on Sunday, having beaten Australia 3-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday with an unchanged side from their 2-1 win against Colombia in the quarter-finals one week ago.

Lauren James will be available for selection after returning from suspension for her red card against Nigeria - when England narrowly won 4-2 on penalties.

England's Lionesses make it through to the World Cup Final - follow the ups and downs as they beat Australia 3-1 in Sydney

So, what would you shuffle the England starting XI to face Spain? Use our interactive selector to pick your team below and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.

Follow all the build-up, in-game coverage and post-match analysis from Spain vs England across Sky Sports' digital platforms on Sunday; kick-off 11am.

You can also follow the latest from Australia and New Zealand on Sky Sports News with Anton Toloui, Gail Davis plus much more.

