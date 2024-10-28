Cole Palmer's new Chelsea role, Alex Iwobi's progressive passing, Savinho's penalty-box entries are in The Debrief

Cole Palmer had one goal disallowed following a narrow VAR call, provided one of the best passes of the season to set up Chelsea’s first goal and then scored the winner himself in his team’s 2-1 victory over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge. Same old Palmer.

Except that is not quite true. This was a change of role. "We tried to do something," explained Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca afterwards. "We moved Reece [James] to the left side and we also moved Cole to the left pocket for the first game of the season."

For the previous two home fixtures in the Premier League, Chelsea had lined up with Marc Cucurella providing the width from left-back and Jadon Sancho drifting inside ahead of him. But this was different. James came inside. Pedro Neto brought the width.

With most of Neto's opportunities coming in a European competition for which Palmer is not even registered, this was only the Portuguese winger's third start alongside Chelsea's star man - and he had been hooked before the hour mark in the previous two.

It was a success this time, most obviously when Palmer's pass sent Neto away to cross for Nico Jackson's opening goal. "The reason was to try and attack on that side," revealed Maresca. Poor Tino Livramento found himself overwhelmed despite his best efforts.

Image: Chelsea's passing networks in their 2-1 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge

With James also not in his natural position, it needed Palmer knitting it together for it to work well and he did so expertly. Whether linking up with Neto or Nico Jackson, or pinging passes out to Noni Madueke, Newcastle could not get near him. Maresca enjoyed it.

"I think it worked top. Noni on one side, Pedro on the other, Cole in the pocket, Malo [Gusto] in the pocket, Nico there; they are all so good when they are making passes, passes, passes, we arrive in the last third and we can create chances and goals."

Nobody in the Premier League does both as well as Palmer now. The scatter graph showing expected goals and expected assists shows that while Erling Haaland is the master goal-getter and James Maddison is the arch-creator, it is Palmer who is the full package.

Iwobi's progressive passing

Fulham failed to finish off their fine performance away to Everton and lost two points as a result. Marco Silva's side have now dropped more Premier League points from winning positions this season - 10 - than they did during the whole of last season.

They have won three of their nine games but have actually had the better chances in each of the last eight, according to the expected-goals data. The finishing is something for Silva to address but one player who he does not have to worry about right now is Alex Iwobi.

The Nigeria international was outstanding once again against former club Everton and not just because of his goal. Iwobi's impressive composure when in possession of the ball has become a feature of Fulham's play - and the statistics illustrate that very clearly.

Iwobi has now bypassed a total of 241 opposition defenders with his progressive passes in the final third of the pitch. That is the second most of any midfielder in the Premier League this season, placing him behind only Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Image: Alex Iwobi's progressive passing has been a feature of Fulham's season

That is a testament to De Bruyne's astonishing numbers given that he has played in only four of City's games but it highlights the company Iwobi is now keeping. Next on the list are those established playmakers James Maddison, Bruno Fernandes and Mateo Kovacic.

With Emile Smith Rowe inside, as well as Antonee Robinson and Adama Traore providing willing targets for him out wide, Iwobi has options for his passes, but it reflects his growth as a player that he can be trusted to find them. His form is a Fulham strength.

Savinho's penalty-area entries

With no goals and two assists from his first seven appearances in the Premier League, Savinho's impact at Manchester City has been ostensibly quiet. However, it does not take much delving into the statistics to see that his threat is a major factor for his team.

In the win against Southampton on Saturday, Savinho had 17 touches in the opposition box. completed six dribbles and created five chances from open play. None of these numbers were surpassed by any other player over the Premier League weekend.

He deserved an assist for his display, registering one of the highest open-play expected assist totals so far this season, just eclipsing his effort at Wolves. In fact, those are the two highest totals of the last two rounds, and two of the seven highest by any player all season.

Pep Guardiola had praised the Brazilian winger between those two performances. "What I like is I have the feeling he wants to be the best, the best on the pitch, to try things and participate in everything, to have the ball and try again," said the City boss.

City certainly supply him. Savinho has had 75 penalty-box entries this season, which is a huge total that dwarfs even his nearest rivals. The sight of him with the ball at his feet, hips swaying as he carries it into the box has become a feature of City's game now.

There is competition in the wide areas but Savinho benefits from being dangerous on either flank and while the numbers that matter most - goals and assists - are yet to highlight the quality of his work, they will surely follow if these performances continue.

