North Macedonia vs Wales. FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group J.

Philip II Arena.

North Macedonia 0

    Wales 0

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Nathan Broadhead (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brennan Johnson following a fast break.
      free_kick_won icon

      Nathan Broadhead (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia).
      offside icon

      Offside, Wales. Brennan Johnson is caught offside.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Jordan James (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sorba Thomas.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Neco Williams (Wales).
      free_kick_won icon

      Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Brennan Johnson (Wales).
      free_kick_won icon

      Nikola Serafimov (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Second Half begins North Macedonia 0, Wales 0.
      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, North Macedonia 0, Wales 0.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Josh Sheehan (Wales).
      free_kick_won icon

      Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      corner icon

      Corner, Wales. Conceded by Tihomir Kostadinov.
      yellow_card icon

      Nikola Serafimov (North Macedonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      free_kick_won icon

      Brennan Johnson (Wales) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Nikola Serafimov (North Macedonia).
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Brennan Johnson (Wales).
      free_kick_won icon

      Stole Dimitrievski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_won icon

      Jordan James (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Tihomir Kostadinov (North Macedonia).
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Enis Bardhi with a cross following a corner.
      corner icon

      Corner, North Macedonia. Conceded by Jordan James.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Nikola Serafimov (North Macedonia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
      corner icon

      Corner, North Macedonia. Conceded by Josh Sheehan.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Josh Sheehan (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sorba Thomas.
      corner icon

      Corner, Wales. Conceded by Stole Dimitrievski.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Nathan Broadhead (Wales).
      free_kick_won icon

      Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Sorba Thomas (Wales) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan James.
      end_delay icon

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      start_delay icon

      Delay in match because of an injury Stole Dimitrievski (North Macedonia).
      end_delay icon

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      start_delay icon

      Delay in match because of an injury Neco Williams (Wales).
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ben Davies (Wales).
      free_kick_won icon

      Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Joe Rodon (Wales) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
      corner icon

      Corner, Wales. Conceded by Ezgjan Alioski.
      free_kick_won icon

      Nathan Broadhead (Wales) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia).
      free_kick_won icon

      Neco Williams (Wales) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia).
      free_kick_won icon

      Ben Davies (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Isnik Alimi (North Macedonia).
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Nathan Broadhead (Wales).
      free_kick_won icon

      Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_won icon

      Brennan Johnson (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Nikola Serafimov (North Macedonia).
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Chris Mepham (Wales).
      free_kick_won icon

      Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Tihomir Kostadinov (North Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Enis Bardhi following a fast break.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Daniel James (Wales).
      free_kick_won icon

      Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      corner icon

      Corner, Wales. Conceded by Stole Dimitrievski.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Jordan James (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Davies.

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.