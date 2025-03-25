North Macedonia 1-1 Wales: David Brooks rescues late draw for Craig Bellamy's side after Joe Allen error

David Brooks salvaged Wales a precious 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against North Macedonia with almost the last kick of the match in Skopje.

Wales were the better side throughout but they suffered a sucker punch in a dramatic finish that saw North Macedonia score in the first minute of stoppage-time.

Substitute Joe Allen's horrible back pass was intended for Joe Rodon but was cut out by Bojan Miovski and he finished brilliantly, slotting the ball under Karl Darlow.

Wales seemed down and out but in the sixth extra minute Kieffer Moore got his head to a long ball and Brooks squeezed the ball across the line.

Image: Craig Bellamy's side are up and running in their quest to reach the World Cup in summer 2026

With favourites Belgium yet to kick a ball in Group J, it could still prove a costly draw for Wales in the race for an automatic place at the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico and United States.

North Macedonia had claimed a sixth consecutive win - the longest run of victories in their history - by brushing aside Liechtenstein on Saturday and now continue their strong start to World Cup qualifying with another point on Tuesday evening.

Bellamy in shock after 'best performance' since taking over

Wales boss Craig Bellamy:

"Still probably in a little bit of shock with how it played out the last number of minutes. I felt we were the better team, I have to be honest.

Image: Brooks struck with virtually the last kick of the game

"And that's no disrespect at all. I thought we controlled the game. Could have made one or two better decisions in the final third, but still had a goal cleared off the line.

"I was really pleased with the performance. Now, of course, I want results. And to walk away here with a point does leave me disappointed, but in a manner I have to accept.

"It's going to give us such strength. I thought it was one of the best performances since I've been here. A very difficult place to come and play football.