Northern Ireland 2-2 Cyprus: Jonny Evans and Paddy McNair spare blushes in Nations League

Jonny Evans struck in stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Northern Ireland at home to Cyprus but only after some fans had repeated their calls for manager Ian Baraclough to go.

Evans bundled the ball home in the third minute of time added on as Northern Ireland came back from 2-0 down, having trailed to goals in either half from Andronikos Kakoullis before Paddy McNair offered hope in the 72nd minute.

There were chants of 'We want Bara out' on the hour mark and, although the late fightback raised spirits, a draw was not the result Northern Ireland or Baraclough needed.

Before kick-off Northern Ireland fans came together to remember the great Billy Bingham, who led them to back-to-back World Cups in the 1980s, but after the minute's applause what followed was a display to pile pressure on the current man in charge.

Six years to the day since Northern Ireland's first game of Euro 2016, there was scant evidence to suggest Baraclough is building a side capable of getting back to the tournament in 2024.

They started the month targeting top spot in Group 2 and a Euro qualifying play-off place. There may well be a play-off to come, but if there is it will be to avoid relegation to League D.

Evans, McNair spare Northern Ireland blushes

IFA president Patrick Nelson used his programme notes to admit results had been disappointing, but noted this is "a squad in transition", saying Baraclough's success in bringing young players through is well documented. But it was clear that Nelson's patience is not matched by large sections of Northern Ireland's loyal support.

Image: Paddy McNair felt he should have been awarded a first-half penalty

Their side started with plenty of positive intent. McNair, back after injury kept him out of Thursday's 3-2 loss to Kosovo, wanted a penalty with nine minutes gone as he tumbled in the box after a smart ball forward by Dan Ballard.

Cyprus, who held Northern Ireland goalless in Larnaca last week, had shown the odd threat on the break but it was against the run of play that they took the lead with 32 minutes gone.

The goal was all too simple, a bending free-kick from Chambos Kyriakou which Kakoullis met with a glancing header as he got in front of Shea Charles, beating goalkeeper Trevor Carson who was in for the injured Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Image: Andronikos Kakoullis (left) celebrates scoring the opener for Cyprus

As boos rang out around Windsor Park, Northern Ireland tried to respond and, from McNair's corner, Steven Davis hit a rising half-volley which was touched over by Andreas Christodoulou.

Encouraged, fans got to their feet and another chance came when Conor McMenamin's low shot was charged down by a combination of the goalkeeper and Kostakis Artymatas. But things got worse six minutes into the second half.

Dimitris Christofi charged towards goal, playing in Marinos Tzionis who skipped away from Brodie Spencer. Tzionis mis-hit his shot but got it beyond Carson and Kakoullis arrived to tap in. The Kop responded with a brief chant of 'We want Bara out' before it was drowned out by 'Green and White Army'.

Image: Paddy McNair pulled one back for Northern Ireland with 19 minutes remaining

Northern Ireland's first goal came after a rash of substitutions, and three of the replacements were involved.

Conor Bradley looked to have run out of room on the byline but Panayiotou misjudged it when he tried to allow the ball to run out of play and Dion Charles nipped in and played the ball back to Niall McGinn. Although his shot was blocked, it fell for McNair who could not miss from a yard out.

Northern Ireland pushed for a leveller. Dion Charles warmed the palms of the goalkeeper, McGinn saw a chip turned over from just under the crossbar, and Bradley failed to keep a shot down from close range.

It came at the death when Dion Charles flicked on a cross from the right and Evans slid in to poke home, although it only partially papered over the cracks.

Northern Irish issues laid bare - Opta stats

Cyprus scored as many away goals against Northern Ireland as they did in their previous eight away games in the UEFA Nations League combined (2).

Northern Ireland have won just one of their last 14 home matches in all competitions (D6 L7), a 1-0 win over Lithuania in November 2021.

Patrick McNair scored his first international goal since September 2021 versus Lithuania - with this just his second goal at Windsor Park.

Andronikos Kakoullis became the first Cyprus player to score twice in the same international game since Grigoris Kastanos against Luxembourg in November 2020.

Jonny Evans scored his first goal in 15 appearances for Northern Ireland in all competitions, with this his first goal on the international stage since October 2019 versus Czech Republic.

What's next?

Northern Ireland host Kosovo at 5pm and Cyprus entertain Greece at 7.45pm when the Nations League resumes on September 24.