Norwich 2-0 Burnley: Canaries secure impressive win to keep Premier League survival hopes alive

Norwich kept slim hopes of Premier League survival alive with a 2-0 win over relegation rivals Burnley at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Norwich kicked off proceedings with a spring in their step, with Teemu Pukki, Milot Rashica and Pierre Lees-Melou combining effectively.

The early intensity paid dividends with just 10 minutes on the clock when Lees-Melou shot through six Burnley players, aided by two deflections and a poor clearance by James Tarkowski, to fire the hosts ahead.

Sean Dyche appeared visibly frustrated on the sidelines as his side battled to close spaces in the centre of the park and the momentum began to swing midway through the half, with Tim Krul palming away a Maxwel Cornet effort from a breakaway attack.

The Canaries were hanging on in the dying embers of the first interval with Burnley attempting three pile-drivers in quick succession - each blocked courageously by the home side.

But Dean Smith's side maintained intensity after the break, with Mathias Normann finding Pukki unmarked in the box in the 86th minute, with time to compose himself and find the bottom-left corner.

How the six-pointer played out

Norwich forward Rashica set the tone with a decent effort from a counter attack just four minutes into the game.

The hosts continued to find a surprising amount of space in the centre of the park and capitalised when a spell of pressure resulted in a corner and Lees-Melou broke the deadlock with a powerful drive through a crowd of defenders.

Lees-Melou continued to pull the strings and teed up Pukki minutes later down the right flank, with the Finland international firing across goal and forcing Nick Pope into a good save down to his right.

Cornet produced an impressive save from Krul at the other end midway through the half as the game produced an end-to-end flow, with Premier League survival increasingly at stake.

The potential turning point came at the end of the first half but Norwich courageously blocked three attempts at goal to maintain their one-goal advantage.

Norwich dominated the second interval but could have found themselves level after substitute Dwight McNeil overturned Sam Byram near the halfway line and powered upfield, hitting a searching ball across the box - but Cornet only connected with his shin and missed the gaping chance.

The Canaries sealed a deserved victory four minutes from time when Normann found Pukki in questionable space and he smashed home his side's second goal to secure three vital points.

The result heaps pressure on the visitors, who remain four points adrift of 17th-placed Everton.

What's next for Norwich?

Norwich visit Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday April 16; kick-off 3pm.

April 17 - West Ham (a)

April 21 - Southampton (h), live on Sky Sports

April 24 - Wolves (h)

April 30 - Watford (a)

May 7 - Aston Villa (h)

May 15 - Tottenham (a)

May 19 - Aston Villa (a)

May 22 - Newcastle (h)