Norwich 1-1 Crystal Palace: Canaries hold on for point after Wilfried Zaha penalty miss

Wilfried Zaha scored a stunner only to miss a penalty moments later as Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw by Norwich at Carrow Road.

Norwich got off to a flying start when Teemu Puuki broke the deadlock with just 38 seconds on the clock - the fastest goal of the Premier League season - and the Canaries might have been out of sight had the Finn not passed up chances to complete a first-half hat-trick inside 22 minutes.

Despite seeing a Jean-Philippe Mateta equaliser ruled out for offside before the break, Palace were toothless in the first period but the Eagles improved hugely after the interval and levelled on the hour when Zaha, back after a six-game absence, curled a beauty into the top corner from 18 yards.

Zaha had the chance to fire Palace in front from the spot three minutes later after Max Aarons brought Tyrick Mitchell down in the box, but a costly slip saw him shank the spot-kick wide.

Palace pushed for the winner but Norwich's spirited defence, backed up by the inspired Angus Gunn, held on for a point when saw them move to within a point of safety and denied Patrick Vieira's side what would have been only their second away win of the season.

Player ratings Norwich: Gunn (8), Aarons (6), Gibson (7), Hanley (7), Williams (6), Lees-Melou (7), McLean (7), Placheta (6), Rashica (8), Idah (6), Pukki (7).



Subs: Gilmour (6), Normann (6), Rowe (n/a).



Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Ward (5), Andersen (6), Guehi (7), Mitchell (7), Gallagher (6), Hughes (6), Schlupp (7), Olise (6), Zaha (7), Mateta (6).



Subs: Ayew (5), Eze (n/a), Edouard (n/a).



Man of the Match: Milot Rashica

Zaha misses penalty as Canaries cling on

Norwich hit the front before the fans inside Carrow Road barely had the chance to take their seats.

Man-of-the-match Milot Rashica sparked a thrillingly-impressive individual display into life with an early dart down the left flank which ended with Adam Idah laying his square pass into the path of Pukki, whose scuffed effort evaded Vicente Guaita and cannoned in off the post in record time.

Image: Teemu Pukki celebrates after giving Norwich an early lead

Mateta stung the palms of Norwich goalkeeper Gunn as Palace sought an immediate response, but despite dominating possession, the Eagles could only watch on as the hosts continued to create the better openings.

After the returning Zaha dragged a shot harmlessly wide, a crucial last-gasp clearance from Mitchell prevented Pukki from reaching Rashica's inviting cross and doubling his and Norwich's tally.

Team news Teemu Pukki, Max Aaron and goalkeeper Angus Gunn returned as Norwich made three changes following the FA Cup win at Wolves.

Wilfried Zaha returned after a six-game absence and goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, centre-back Joachim Andersen, and midfielder Will Hughes also started as Crystal Palace made four changes from the FA Cup win over Hartlepool.

Had Pukki shown more hunger Norwich would have been two to the good, and he would have had a hat-trick three minutes later had he been more clinical when another Rashica pass presented him with a gilt-edged opportunity, but further hesitation allowed Mitchell to intervene for the second time.

Palace had the ball in the Norwich net two minutes before the interval when Mateta latched on marc Guehi's brilliant through pass and lifted a delicate effort over the on-rushing Gunn, but it was ruled out after he was adjudged to have strayed offside.

Image: Wilfried Zaha reacts after missing a penalty

Palace were much improved after the break and peppered the home goal from the outset. Jeffrey Schlupp's stinging volley forced a great save from Gunn on 54 minutes but there was nothing the Norwich 'keeper could do when Zaha collected the ball out wide, cut inside and unleashed a sublime effort which found the top corner.

Things quickly unravelled for Norwich when Aarons brought Mitchell down in the box, but they were granted a reprieve when Zaha lost his footing and fired a woeful effort wide - his first ever penalty miss in the Premier League.

Conor Gallagher tried to find Palace that elusive winner but saw a free-kick and swivelled shot thwarted by Gunn as Norwich claimed another priceless point with a performance which will only increase their hope of avoiding relegation.

Opta stats

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 13 away games in the Premier League (D5 L7), drawing consecutive away games for the first time since January 2020 (3), a run that included a 1-1 draw at Norwich.

Norwich City are winless in seven Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (D3 L4) since a 1-0 win back in November 2013 under Chris Hughton.

Wilfried Zaha registered the 80th goal involvement of his Premier League career (53 goals, 27 assists), with 79 of those goal involvements coming for Crystal Palace. Indeed, tonight saw Zaha miss a penalty in the competition for the very first time (5th penalty attempt).

What's next?

Norwich City

Manchester City Saturday 12th February 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Manchester City visit Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; kick-off 5.30pm. Brentford host Crystal Palace on the same day at 3pm.