Norwich City 0-1 Watford: Hornets edge closer to promotion and reignite title race

Watford took a giant step towards automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship when they beat leaders Norwich 1-0 in a top-of-the-table clash at Carrow Road.

The Hornets bounced back from a shock defeat at neighbours Luton in the best possible fashion as Dan Gosling's second-half goal earned them a priceless victory.

It took them to within five points of their promoted hosts, but more importantly put more distance between themselves and the chasing pack, with games running out.

For Norwich, it was a second home defeat in four days since booking a place in the Premier League, but they are still well placed to clinch the title with just three matches to play.

With Ismaila Sarr posing a constant threat down the right flank, Watford had by far the better of the first half and would have been ahead but for a combination of poor finishing and some excellent goalkeeping from Tim Krul.

Gosling should have opened the scoring after just six minutes when he headed Craig Cathcart's cross over the top from a good position, while Sarr then fired just wide after working himself some space in the box.

It was one-way traffic in the early stages, with Gosling wasting another good chance from the edge of the box, but Norwich had their moments as the half progressed, Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell both seeing shots deflected just over.

However, the Hornets were the dominant force and Krul did well to foil Sarr at the near post before producing a superb double save to thwart first Ken Sema and then Sarr.

The visitors worked another good opportunity six minutes into the second half when Sarr hooked the ball just over the target after being picked out in the six-yard box by Sema.

Cantwell tested goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann after a slaloming run to the edge of the box but the Hornets were still looking the better side and deservedly took the lead on 57 minutes.

An attack down the right saw the ball reach Joao Pedro just inside the box and the striker did well to pick out an unmarked Gosling, who had no trouble side-footing home at the back post.

The Canaries responded well, with Cantwell lifting the ball just over following a strong run and cross from Max Aarons.

The leaders were now having the bulk of possession, although it needed a superb last-ditch tackle from Grant Hanley to prevent substitute Andre Gray from doubling Watford's advantage 15 minutes from time.

There were more than nine minutes of added time - and Will Hughes was required to make a brilliant block to deny substitute Mario Vrancic a dramatic late leveller.

What the managers said...

2:59 Daniel Farke felt his Norwich players lacked concentration after they secured promotion back to the Premier League last time out. The Canaries lost 1-0 against fellow promotion hopefuls Watford.

Norwich's Daniel Farke: "It was not our best game of the season although the performance would have been good enough to take points against many sides in this league. But it was not enough against a highly motivated Watford side. If you are not at your top level against them it will always be difficult. You have to respect their quality and congratulate them on the win.

"It was a game decided by fine margins, little details - they got their goal and then they calmed the game down and defended very well. It was difficult after playing 75 minutes with 10 men against Bournemouth on Saturday and not being able to make the changes I would have liked - but I am not using that as an excuse. What we need to do now is make sure we get the points we need to win the title. We have some tough games to play but we are still five points clear and in a strong position."

3:48 Watford boss Xisco Munoz says his players showed their collective spirit after moving a step closer to promotion with a 1-0 win at Norwich.

Watford's Xisco Munoz: "Congratulations to the players for this amazing result. Norwich are a very good side and we have now beaten them twice this season, which is very important for us. It was a good performance and I thought it was a deserved win.

"I have every confidence in the ability of this squad - all 24 players can do a good job. Tom Cleverley came in tonight after six games out and put in an excellent performance, that shows the strength of the squad - and there is also great team spirit in the group. Everyone is moving in the right direction, everyone is working hard. There is big confidence in the team."