Norwich 0-2 Burnley: Two red cards as Burnley keep up Europa League charge

Norwich had two players sent off as a Chris Wood strike and a Ben Godfrey own goal kept Burnley in European contention with a 2-0 win at Carrow Road.

The relegated Canaries, who had come close to frustrating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier in the week, started encouragingly but shot themselves in the foot when Emi Buendia was dismissed by VAR for aiming an elbow at Ashley Westwood (36), before Josip Drmic followed him down the tunnel for a late challenge on Erik Pieters (45).

Burnley then compounded the hosts' nightmare first half when Wood grabbed his 13th league goal of the season with an overhead kick from Johan Gudmundsson's cross moments before the interval.

After half-time, the Clarets struggled to create the intensity to regularly test Tim Krul despite their two-man advantage, but were handed a stroke of good fortune when Godfrey controlled Pieters' cross beyond his goalkeeper (80), to confirm a miserable afternoon for the hosts in their final home game ahead of their impending relegation and a ninth consecutive defeat.

Burnley, the first of the teams in European contention to play their penultimate game, rise to ninth, a point off seventh-placed Tottenham in the final Europa League qualifying spot, albeit with a vastly inferior goal difference.

More to follow...

What's next?

Norwich will end their season-long Premier League stay by visiting Manchester City on the final day, next Sunday, at 4pm.

The curtain will come down on Burnley's campaign with a home game with Brighton at Turf Moor at the same time.