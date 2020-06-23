Norwich vs Everton preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Norwich manager Daniel Farke will have Marco Stiepermann available again as his side face Everton on Wednesday. Stiepermann tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month and was ruled out of his side's defeat against Southampton on Friday.

Farke has no fresh injury concerns to deal with following the home defeat to Saints as his side continue their uphill battle to avoid relegation.

Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph will again miss out for Everton with Carlo Ancelotti indicating the pair will instead target next Wednesday's match against Leicester.

Djibril Sidibe also missed Sunday's derby with Liverpool after picking up a foot injury in the immediate run-up to the match, and the on-loan Monaco man will again sit out. Theo Walcott and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remain longer-term absentees.

How to follow

Keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog, with highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Opta stats

Norwich are looking to complete their first league double over Everton since 1993-94, following their 2-0 victory at Goodison Park earlier in the season.

Everton have won just one of their eight Premier League away games against Norwich (D5 L2), winning 3-2 in October 2004.

Norwich have won just one of their last 20 midweek Premier League matches (Tuesday-Thursday - D6 L13), beating Watford 4-2 in May 2016.

Everton are winless in their last four Premier League games (D2 L2), failing to score in each of the last two matches. The Toffees haven't gone three consecutive top-flight matches without scoring since September 2017 under Ronald Koeman.

Everton haven't kept an away clean sheet in the Premier League since a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season, conceding in all 14 of their games on the road since.

Norwich have failed to score in five of their last six Premier League games, beating Leicester 1-0 in the only game in which they found the net in that run (D1 L4).

When conceding at least once, Norwich are winless in their last 20 Premier League matches since beating Manchester City 3-2 in September (D4 L16).

Everton are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League away games against sides starting the day bottom of the division (W7 D7), since a 1-2 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in May 2004 (1-2).

Excluding penalties, Norwich's Teemu Pukki hasn't scored with any of his last 28 shots in the Premier League since netting against Leicester in December.

Six of Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 13 Premier League goals for Everton this season have come away from home - the last Englishman to net seven away goals in a single Premier League campaign for Everton was Nick Barmby in 1999-00.

Charlie's prediction

Everton had a result in the fact Andy Robertson was out. They lined up to block the wide areas. Everton probably should have won the game, they had the chances. Carlo Ancelotti has done a better job than what I thought, and all of a sudden they can go one point behind Tottenham and Crystal Palace with a win, and within just three points of Sheffield United.

I did think Norwich had gone, but they will have a go again. They were well beaten defensively [against Southampton], but they are trying to play and get themselves out of danger. This is another scenario where they must go all-out, but Everton will pick them off.

Back to front, the shape just does not seem right with Everton. There is not enough in those attacking areas, but this will be the game where Norwich will be compounded to Championship football next season.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

