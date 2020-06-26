Norwich vs Manchester United preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Norwich vs Man Utd in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Teemu Pukki could be recalled after his surprise omission from the start against Everton and Marco Stiepermann could play for the first time since being cleared of having Covid-19.

Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram are all out for the remainder of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that he will make changes to the United side that beat Sheffield United 3-0 in their Premier League. Jesse Lingard has recovered after missing the Sheffield United match through illness and is in line for a start whilst Solskjaer may decide to rest Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are still the only players unavailable through injury.

How to follow

Opta stats

Norwich and Man Utd last met in the FA Cup in the fourth round in 1993-94, with the Red Devils winning 2-0 at Carrow Road, going on to win the trophy that season.

Manchester United have won 10 of their last 12 away games at Norwich in all competitions (L2), winning each of their last three including a 3-1 victory earlier this season in the Premier League.

Norwich City are participating in their first FA Cup quarter-final since the 1991-92 campaign, when they eliminated Southampton after a replay to reach the semi-final.

Manchester United are participating in the FA Cup quarter-final for a sixth consecutive season, although they've only progressed to the semi-final in two of the previous five seasons, going out at this stage last season via a 2-1 away defeat at Wolves.

Norwich are winless in their last seven home FA Cup matches (D3 L4) since a 4-1 win against Burnley back in January 2012.

Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in all four FA Cup matches this season, last keeping five in a row in the competition between April 2004 and March 2005 (seven consecutively).

Norwich manager Daniel Farke hasn't managed in a cup quarter-final since February 2013, when he took charge of SV Lippstadt in the German Westphalia Cup; they won 3-1 against TuS Dornberg.

Since his FA Cup debut in February 2016, Man Utd goalkeeper Sergio Romero has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the competition (12), conceding just four goals in 16 appearances and conceding a goal, on average, every 358 minutes.