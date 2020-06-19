Norwich City vs Southampton preview

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Southampton in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Norwich have announced defensive trio Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram will miss the remainder of the Premier League season ahead of their restart against Southampton.

Hanley will undergo surgery on his hamstring this weekend, sidelining the club captain for 12-16 weeks, while Zimmermann (back and hamstring) and Byram (hamstring) also face long stints on the sidelines.

Marco Stiepermann will not be involved after the midfielder tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. However, he has returned two negative tests since then and returned to training on Thursday. Timm Klose will be available but is unlikely to start.

Winger Moussa Djenepo is the only Southampton player certain to miss the trip to Carrow Road due to suspension.

The 22-year-old was sent off for a crude tackle on Isaac Hayden in their 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle in their final match before the coronavirus lockdown and begins a three-match ban.

Shane Long, who signed a new two-year contract during the enforced break, is a major doubt with a muscle problem for an otherwise full-strength Saints side.

Opta stats

Norwich have lost just one of their seven home Premier League games against Southampton (W4 D2 L1), a 5-4 defeat in April 1994.

Southampton are looking to complete a top-flight league double over Norwich for the first time, with this the 22nd season they've met in England's top division.

The last five Premier League meetings between Norwich and Southampton have been won by the home side, a run stretching back to August 2013.

Norwich have won two of their last three Premier League home games (L1), as many as they had in their first 11 at Carrow Road this season. However, the Canaries are looking to secure back-to-back home wins in the same season in the competition for the first time since January 2016 - the second game of which was against Southampton.

Following a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, Southampton have lost five of their last seven in the competition (W2). Away from home, Southampton have lost their last two Premier League games, last losing more consecutively in December 2018 (4).

Charlie's prediction

I was trying to see where Aston Villa and Sheffield United would go. I was not expecting a dramatic game in terms of football but I was expecting Villa to go for it. This is the same scenario. If I was being brutally frank, why were we waiting 100 days for that opener? It was not good.

Manchester City played brilliantly, so that was decent. It will take the teams two or three games until we see a bit of rhythm. These two teams are not of the Man City stature, where they can get going after just 15 minutes or so.

Norwich have to go for it. It was not a bad point for Villa but Norwich need home wins and they need points, sitting six points adrift with nine to go. For that reason, I think Southampton can and will hit them on the counter-attack.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

