Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal: Gunners suffer another blow to their title hopes as their lack of firepower costs them again

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes are all but over after a goalless draw with third-placed Nottingham Forest allowed Liverpool to extend their lead at the top of the table even further.

The Gunners, 11 points behind the leaders going into the game following Saturday's 1-0 loss to West Ham, once again lacked cutting edge in attack as they struggled to break Forest down, in contrast to Liverpool, who ran out 2-0 winners over Newcastle.

Riccardo Calafiori went closest for Arsenal, curling a shot against the inside of the post in the first half, while Mikel Merino, again playing as a makeshift striker amid their attacking injury crisis, forced a smart save from Matz Sels from a second-half corner.

Player ratings Nottingham Forest: Sels (7), Aina (7), Murillo (8), Milenkovic (7), Williams (7), Dominguez (6), Anderson (7), Elanga (6), Gibbs-White (7), Hudson-Odoi (7), Wood (6).



Subs: Yates (6), Danilo (6), Awoniyi (6).



Arsenal: Raya (7), Timber (7), Saliba (8), Gabriel (8), Calafiori (6), Jorginho (6), Rice (7), Odegaard (6), Nwaneri (6), Merino (6), Trossard (6).



Subs: Tierney (6), Zinchenko (6), Sterling (6), Partey (6), White (6).



Player of the Match: Murillo

That Merino header proved Arsenal's only shot on target, however, while up at the other end there was a vital save from David Raya to deny Chris Wood, with William Saliba also making a superb last-ditch tackle to deny the Forest striker another opportunity.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player From the City Ground, Sky Sports News reporter Danyal Khan gives his verdict on Arsenal's goalless draw with Nottingham Forest

Arsenal dominated possession but Forest defended resolutely, led by the excellent Murillo, to claim a point that helps their push for a Champions League finish, having been beaten 4-3 by Newcastle on Sunday.

Arsenal, though, now fall 13 points behind Liverpool, surely ending any lingering title hopes and once again exposing their lack of attacking firepower amid injuries to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Image: Riccardo Calafiori's shot cannoned off the Nottingham Forest post

Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal would give up on the title "over my dead body" in the build-up to the game but, with their hopes of domestic silverware surely extinguished, they must now turn their attention to their Champions League last-16 tie against PSV Eindhoven next week.

Arteta: We lacked the spark to open them up

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to TNT Sport:

"Disappointed not to get the three points, obviously, even though we dominated the game from start to finish without giving much away, apart from one or two situations.

"We were there. We certainly tried. The spirit, the energy, the willingness to do it - unquestionable. But we lacked that final ball, that spark to generate something, to open them up and have more shots on target.

"We've got time to reflect. We have a few days now to reflect before the PSV game so I'm going to do it."

Image: Anthony Elanga is tracked by William Saliba

On the gap to Liverpool: "It's about us. It's about winning. Our games are the only thing we can control.

"The players are very disappointed not to win the game. We are here and put in everything we possibly could. We want to win. We are here to win.

"They are a joy to work with. We are just looking forward. Individually, all of us, how can we add something to create that game and add more spark?"

Analysis: Arsenal not scoring... or creating

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

After two blanks in four days against West Ham and Nottingham Forest, Arsenal have failed to score in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since May 2023. Factor in the Carabao Cup loss at Newcastle and it's three games out of four in which they have not found the net.

They can't score but creating chances is probably a bigger issue than taking them for this Arsenal side right now. Without Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as well as strikers Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, they lack creators as well as finishers.

Against Forest, their 13 shots were worth only 0.97 expected goals. It was a similar story in the defeat to West Ham, during which they racked up 20 shots worth a meagre 1.22 expected goals. Their figure was even lower against Newcastle, at 0.77. Poor finishing is only one part of the problem as they struggle to create clear chances.

With Odegaard badly out of form and no other available creative options in the squad, it was hardly surprising to hear Arteta highlight the issue afterwards. "We lacked that final ball, that spark to generate something, to open them up and have more shots on target."

In what is likely to be a vital summer transfer window for the club, adding creativity, as well as goal threat, will need to be a priority.

Nuno: We found ourselves again

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo to TNT Sport:

"It was a good point definitely because it was a tough game.

"Arsenal are such a good team, very hard to control but today we were solid, compact.

"Today was about finding ourselves.

"The expectations are very high around us. Our main strength is our bond. The players really try to help each other.

"The team spirit is always there. Then the result can come or not. But this you can never lose because the success is about that."

Blunt Arsenal - Opta stats

Arsenal have failed to score in back-to-back Premier League games (vs West Ham and Nottingham Forest) for the first time since May 2023 (vs Brighton and Forest).

Arsenal have drawn nine of their 27 Premier League games this season (W15 L3), their most stalemates in a league campaign since 2019/20 (14).

Arsenal registered just a single shot on target for the third time this season in the Premier League (also vs Bournemouth in October and Newcastle in November). That only happened three times across the 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns combined.

Story of the match in stats...