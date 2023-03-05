Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton: Steve Cooper's side twice come from behind to rescue point

Nottingham Forest twice came from behind to rescue what could prove to be a crucial Premier League point after a pulsating 2-2 draw with Everton.

Goals weren't potentially on the agenda for many at the City Ground with both sides struggling to score in recent weeks, but a pulsating first-half saw Demarai Gray give Everton the lead from the spot (10) after Dwight McNeil was fouled by Jonjo Shelvey before Brennan Johnson found an instant equaliser for Forest (19).

Abdoulaye Doucoure, who told Sky Sports this week that he was close to leaving Everton when Frank Lampard was manager, showed his importance to Sean Dyche's side when he headed them back in front to score his first goal since September 2021.

With so much at stake for both sides, the second half began in feisty fashion with tackles flying in and numerous bookings being dished out, but in the end, it was Johnson who kept his composure as his fine finish sealed a share of the spoils and stretched Forest's unbeaten run at the City Ground to nine matches.

The draw sees Everton stay in the relegation zone and they remain four points behind Forest, who stay 14th.

More to follow...

Nottingham Forest

Everton Sunday 5th March 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Nottingham Forest travel to Tottenham in the Premier League next Saturday at 3pm before hosting Newcastle on March 17 at 8pm, live on Sky Sports.

Up next for Everton is a Premier League home game against Brentford next Saturday at 3pm. Sean Dyche's side then travel to Chelsea on March 18 at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports.