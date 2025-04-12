Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton: Abdoulaye Doucoure nets late winner for Toffees to dent hosts' Champions League hopes

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a late winner for Everton at the City Ground to beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 and dent their hopes of Champions League qualification.

The game looked to be reaching a stalemate until Dwight McNeil flooded forward on the counter and found Doucoure on the left, before the midfielder curled home the only goal with seconds to go.

Pressure now ramps up on Forest after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, with Manchester City also securing an emphatic 5-2 win against Crystal Palace in the early kick-off on Saturday to move within two points of Nuno Espirito Santo's side in third.

It was a performance that lacked their usual pace and power going forward. Chris Wood returned to the line-up after missing three games through injury but Forest were second best for much of the fixture, as Everton went on to secure what they deserved from a positive display.

Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Harrison asked regular questions of Forest and it was the latter who came closest to breaking the deadlock in the second half when his effort whistled just over the bar from close range.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - in the absence of Anthony Elanga, who was limited to a role off the bench due to fitness concerns - was the lone bright spark for his side, testing Jordan Pickford on two occasions, but could only force routine saves out of the England international.

On the same day that fellow Champions League chasers Aston Villa also secured three points against Southampton, the race for the top five is far from over.

Forest's next match against Tottenham, live on Sky Sports, now becomes imperative to achieving the European dream that the Tricky Trees are so desperate for.

Moyes: We deserved this win

Everton boss David Moyes:

"It was a really good performance from kick-off. We looked like we were on top.

"The first half and second half, we played better. I dug the players out about mistakes [vs Arsenal]. We did a lot of good things. We made it difficult for them to get control in the game.

"All of the players played really well. A deserved victory in the end, we did enough to warrant it. We are challenging the best teams in the league and that is promising for me.

"It is big for us. That's our third away win, that's not too bad. Forest are something we should all look to.

"If we can have a season like them next year, I would be thrilled. Amongst the Champions League and a semi-final of the cup. We deserved the victory today."

Nuno 'disappointed' but CL hopes are in 'our hands'

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo:

"Disappointed with the performance. We were not comfortable and did not play good.

"Everton created a lot of problems for us. We didn't create too much.

"We did not anticipate it, credit to Everton. They were physical but we should do much better. When you cannot win and don't play good, at least keep what you have. No positives.

"It is in our hands but nobody will give us anything. We have to do it ourselves."

Nail-biting finish on the cards?

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe...

The pressure is now well and truly on Forest.

There are not many storylines alive and well in the latter stages of the Premier League - but the race for Champions League football is bubbling away for a tantalising finish.

Back-to-back defeats to Villa and Everton, while those around them continue to rake in the points, have seen both Villa and Manchester City move within touching distance of Nuno's side.

Forest deserve their spot in the top four - but football is a cruel game and you don't always walk away with what you have earned.

With a tough game against a reinvigorated Tottenham side now on the horizon, as well as tough fixtures against Chelsea, Brentford and West Ham also pencilled in, it could be a nail-biting finish to the season for Forest.

It could all hinge on the last day of the season against Enzo Maresca's side.

