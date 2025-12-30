Nottingham Forest 0-2 Everton: James Garner comes back to haunt former side as the Toffees snap losing streak

James Garner came back to haunt his former side with a goal and assist as Everton snapped their three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Garner enjoyed two stints on loan at Forest but wasted no time in reacquainting himself with the City Ground after tucking away Everton's first goal since December 6 - also against Forest - in the 19th minute.

An injury-laden Everton squad soon fell off after the opener and were forced into weathering a storm from the hosts but, with space on the counter, an incisive pass from Garner eventually played Thierno Barry through on goal to double their lead with just over 10 minutes to go.

Missing players for Everton Michael Keane, injury

Charly Alcaraz, injury

Jarrad Branthwaite, injury

Seamus Coleman, injury

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, injury

Idrissa Gueye, AFCON

Iliman Ndiaye, AFCON

The striker has struggled since completing his £27m move from Villarreal in the summer but thrives when playing against Forest, with both goals for the club coming against them.

Igor Jesus had the pick of the chances for Forest with the scoreline at 1-0 but could only poke his effort from inside the box inches wide of the target.

Sean Dyche admitted his side dominated the fixture, firing 52 crosses in on the evening but to no avail, as he cited a lack of "cutting edge" while speaking to Sky Sports.

Image: Everton's Thierno Barry celebrates doubling their lead

"We dominated the game but you have to find the cutting edge," he said. "There is a lot to do. That is a reminder."

The misery from the loss and the three-game losing streak that has built as a result was only compounded by the fact that he ends the calendar year with his side being booed off at home following a loss to the very team that kick-started 2025 by sacking him.

Meanwhile, the win for the Toffees takes David Moyes' side within two points of Chelsea in fifth, ahead of facing Brentford in the New Year. Forest travel to high-flying Aston Villa in their first test of 2026.

Garner: We were on the back foot in that one!

Player ratings: Garner haunts former side Nott'm Forest: John (5), Williams (5), Murillo (6), Milenkovic (6), Zinchenko (6), Anderson (6), Dominguez (5), Hudson-Odoi (6), Gibbs-White (6), Hutchinson (6), Jesus (5).



Subs: Luiz (7), Awoniyi (6), Bakwa (6)



Everton Pickford (7), Patterson (7), Tarkowski (8), O'Brien (8), Myoklenko (6), Garner (9), Iroegbunam (8), Dibling (7), Rohl (7), McNeil (6), Barry (7).



Subs: Grealish (7), Beto (6)



Player of the Match: James Garner.

Everton midfielder James Garner speaking to Sky Sports:

"We knew it was going to be tough coming here. We have a lot of injuries and players at AFCON, it is impressive.

"We have not been the best this season at keeping the ball out of the back of the net so it was very impressive.

"We were on the back foot for the majority of the game. We were clinical in the moments we got.

"It's massive. We need everyone going into the second half of the season. To come away with two goals away from home is massive."

Moyes: Forest played well but we defended better!

Everton boss David Moyes speaking to Sky Sports:

"We missed a couple of opportunities and we gave away a few simple things; we had to defend a lot more.

"James Garner made a big difference. He is a multi-task player and can do so many jobs, we could have played him right-back today!

"Great credit to the boys who haven't played much football. It was brilliant defending. Forest played well but we just defended well."

Forest struggling... Nottingham Forest have failed to score in 10 of their 19 games, no team has failed to do so more often in the Premier League this season.

Dyche: This loss is a reminder there is work to do

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche speaking to Sky Sports:

"Credit to them. They defended excellently. We conceded two very soft goals and we are very frustrated. There is a lot to do. That is a reminder.

"Moyes' teams are always organised. I've worked with them and know all of them, they are a hard team to break down. Our effective players were not effective. We didn't deal with it.

"This club should have expectation but it is dealing with that, that is the next step for these players. We dominated the game but you have to find the cutting edge."

Garner haunts his former side...

