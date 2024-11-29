 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town. Premier League.

The City Ground.

Nottingham Forest 1

  • C Wood (49th minute pen)

Ipswich Town 0

    All Sky Bet Odds
    Live

    Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich LIVE! Premier League match updates, news, score, stream and highlights

    Trending

    Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Upgrade to Sky Sports or stream with NOW

    Football

    Get Sky Cinema