Nottingham Forest 1-0 Ipswich: Chris Wood's record-equalling goal moves Forest up to sixth in Premier League

Chris Wood became Nottingham Forest's joint-top goal scorer in the Premier League with his second-half penalty earning them a 1-0 home win over Ipswich.

The New Zealand international hammered home from the spot in the 49th minute to equal Bryan Roy's club record of 24 goals in the competition.

Wood's eighth league goal of the season - only Erling Haaland (12) and Mohamed Salah (10) have scored more - returned Forest to winning ways as they moved up to sixth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Player ratings Nott'm Forest: Sels (7); Aina (8), Milenkovic (8), Murillo (8), Williams (8); Yates (7), Anderson (7); Silva (7), Gibbs-White (6), Hudson-Odoi (6); Wood (7).



Subs: Dominguez (6), Elanga (6), Moreno (6), Morato (6), Sosa (n/a).



Ipswich: Muric (7); Tuanzebe (6), O’Shea (6), Burgess (6), Davis (6); Morsy (6), Cajuste (6); Chaplin (6), Hutchinson (7), Szmodics (5); Delap (6).



Subs: J Clarke (6), Taylor (6), Burns (6), H Clarke (6), Broadhead (6).



Player of the Match: Ola Aina.

Ipswich twice came close to a first-half opener as Forest defender Ola Aina cleared a Cameron Burgess header off the line in the 23rd minute before Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels saved well from an Omari Hutchinson shot 10 minutes later.

But Forest started the second half quickly and were rewarded with a penalty when Sammie Szmodics brought down Jota Silva, and Wood then smashed the home side ahead.

Team news Forest made five changes from the loss at Arsenal - their most from one match to another this season.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson returned from injury, Chris Wood was restored up front, Neco Williams started at left-back and Jota Silva made his first PL start.

Ipswich made one change from the home draw against Man Utd as Conor Chaplin came in for Wes Burns, who dropped to the bench.

Ipswich, who needed a fine Arijanet Muric save from Murillo's header to not fall further behind, failed to mount a comeback in an underwhelming second-half performance as they managed just one shot on target.

Defeat for Kieran McKenna's side ends their three-game unbeaten run and leaves them in the relegation zone as they slip to second bottom.

Wonderful Wood keeps up red-hot form

Since Nuno's first Premier League game in charge of Nottingham Forest - December 23, 2023 - Chris Wood (20) is one of only three players to score at least 20 Premier League goals, along with Erling Haaland (25) and Cole Palmer (23).

Nuno: Wood can break all records for Forest

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno speaking at his post-match press conference:

"We are delighted. Not only here, but in New Zealand he's going to break all the records. They are there to be broken, so we're delighted he keeps delivering."

On whether Wood can continue in the Premier League for a few more seasons: "I believe so.

"As long as Chris does it. Nowadays players really take care of themselves, with nutrition, the rest - it's so important and Chris has this ambition to keep playing.

Image: Wood hammers home the winning penalty

"He has to keep taking care of his body and his mind. He's perfect now and as long as he continues."

On the clean sheet: "We say this over and over again, but I truly believe this should be our mindset, not only as a team or squad, as a club. We have to be very hard to beat.

"We speak with the players about that during the week. We need to go back to basics. Let's be solid. Solid is being aggressive. Sticking to your task, helping your team-mates."

McKenna: We've given away a soft goal

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna speaking at his post-match press conference:

"Of course it was a big moment in the game. I've not (seen) the angles of the decision back.

"But I think we have to own it and look at it and say you can't lunge in from behind in the penalty area.

"We had the box well covered, we had plenty of people in the frame of goal, it's not a particularly threatening situation.

"We shouldn't give the referee the chance to make a decision there. It was the decisive moment in the game.

"The game didn't have a lot of flow to it. Neither team created an awful lot from open play and we've given away a soft goal."

Aina impresses as Forest return to their steely self

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo urged his team to go "back to basics" before the game against Ipswich - and they certainly did that in the 1-0 win over the Tractor Boys.

Forest returned to their steely self putting the previous two leaky defeats, which saw them concede six goals, behind them.

Key to the win over Ipswich was right-back Ola Aina. He made a crucial goal-line clearance in the first half, while no Forest player made more tackles, won more tackles or made more interceptions than the Nigeria international in the victory.

The 28-year-old's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and Forest will be even more desperate to extend his stay at the City Ground.

Aina's strong display was matched by his fellow defenders as Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo were centre-back rocks, while left-back Neco Williams dealt well with the dangerous Omari Hutchinson.

Behind them goalkeeper Matz Sels pulled off a good save to deny Hutchinson.

The clean sheet against Ipswich is their fifth in the Premier League this season - only leaders Liverpool have more (6).

Forest have rediscovered their solidity at a perfect time too with a tricky run of games coming up as they go to Manchester City and Manchester United before hosting Aston Villa.

The basics are back to Nuno's delight.

