Nottingham Forest 1-0 Man City: Callum Hudson-Odoi's late strike settles crucial game in fight for Champions League

Callum Hudson-Odoi's late strike gave Nottingham Forest a brilliant 1-0 win over Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side suffered a blow to their hopes of Champions League qualification.

It appeared a game which pitted third against fourth at the City Ground was heading for a stalemate before Hudson-Odoi controlled a beautiful cross-field pass from Morgan Gibbs-White, cut inside and beat Ederson at his near post in the 83rd minute.

The goal sealed a momentous win for Forest, allowing them to open up a four-point gap on struggling City, who could now fall below Chelsea, into fifth, if the Blues win at home to Leicester on Sunday.

Player ratings Nottingham Forest: Sels (7), Aina (8), Milenkovic (8), Murillo (8), Williams (7), Anderson (6), Gibbs-White (8), Dominguez (8), Hudson-Odoi (8), Elanga (7), Wood (6).



Subs: Yates (6), Sangare (6), Morato (n/a), Awoniyi (n/a).



Man City: Ederson (6), Nunes (6), Khusanov (7), Dias (6), Gvardiol (6), Nico (6), Bernardo (6), Savinho (6), Foden (5), Doku (6), Haaland (5).



Subs: Lewis (6), Kovacic (6), De Bruyne (6), Marmoush (6).



Player of the Match: Callum Hudson-Odoi

Manchester City dominated possession but struggled to carve out clear chances, going closest when Nico Gonzalez struck Matz Sels' right-hand post with a stinging drive in the first half, soon after Erling Haaland had fired narrowly wide.

Image: Erling Haaland rues a missed chance against Nottingham Forest

That early Haaland effort proved one of only two shots from him over the course of an afternoon in which Forest again defended doggedly, as in their goalless draw at home to second-placed Arsenal last time out. Their total of 12 clean sheets this season is second only to leaders Liverpool.

The hosts grew in belief as Manchester City continued to labour in front of goal in the second half, despite sending on Kevin de Bruyne and Omar Marmoush, and almost broke the deadlock earlier.

Hudson-Odoi was the protagonist on that occasion too, but his curling shot was brilliantly pushed onto the upright by a full-stretch Ederson, only for the goalkeeper's lapse at his near post to allow the same player to score the decisive goal soon afterwards.

As Forest celebrate another memorable victory, which significantly boosts their own hopes of Champions League qualification, City are left facing a major fight to qualify themselves, with Newcastle, Bournemouth, Brighton, Fulham and Aston Villa close behind them as well as Chelsea.

Blunt City put CL hopes in jeopardy

Nottingham Forest deserve huge credit for their defensive display. Manchester City are not the first side to struggle to break them down this season. But the listlessness of their attack will worry Guardiola nonetheless.

Gonzalez hit the post from long range but the visitors' 14 shots in total were worth a mere 0.85 expected goals, a figure which underlines how they struggled to create high-quality openings.

Image: Ryan Yates hauls down Omar Marmoush

Their defensive issues have been the focus of their poor season but all is not well in the attacking third either. This was the seventh Premier League game this season in which they have mustered under 1.0 expected goals. That is something which only happened five times across the whole of the last campaign.

Guardiola said failing to qualify for the Champions League would not be the end of the world in his pre-match press conference. His side's issues, in attack as well as defence, suggest it is a reality he may yet have to confront.

Guardiola: We were too slow to beat Forest

Man City boss Pep Guardiola:

"Tight game. We struggled to create chances but I also give credit to the opponent. We controlled the main threat but our game was a little bit slow in the final third.

Image: Kevin De Bruyne fires an effort over the Nottingham Forest crossbar

"To break the lines you have to bring it to the left and quick to the right. It was not as quick as we should do.

"Ten games left, in the position they are in, it is because they are good. Next Saturday against Brighton and then after the international break we will see where we are."

On if Ederson should have saved Callum Hudson-Odoi's effort, he added: "I never blame a player. I prefer to praise. I have nothing to say."

Nuno: We are happy so enjoy the moment!

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo:

"We are happy! Very happy. We did a good game against a tough team.

"The organisation and help were fundamental. I am proud and happy.

Image: Callum Hudson-Odoi scores to give Nottingham Forest the lead against Manchester City

"Doesn't change anything. It is about the focus and let's enjoy the journey together. Players are doing amazing and the fans are giving help. Keep on enjoying!

"This gives you the confidence that you can compete with such good players. It allows us to grow but it doesn't change. The Premier League is very tough.

"It is very difficult to stop City. It was good but there are still things to improve."

Story of the match in stats...