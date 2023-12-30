Nottingham Forest 2-1 Manchester United: Morgan Gibbs-White's late goal brings Erik ten Hag's side back down to earth

Nottingham Forest beat Manchester United for the first time since 1992 as Morgan Gibbs-White’s late strike sealed a 2-1 win at the City Ground after yet another dire performance from Erik ten Hag's side.

Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner appeared to have given Man Utd a route back into the game when his poor pass was capitalised on by Marcus Rashford, scoring his first league goal from open play since September 1, after Nicolas Dominguez's second-half opener.

Image: Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring Man Utd's equaliser

Team news Antony replaced the absent Rasmus Hojlund as Man Utd's only change. The striker was missing due to illness.

Nottingham Forest made two changes, bringing Ryan Yates and Nicolas Dominguez into the team.

As Man Utd chased what would have been an undeserved winner, Forest caught them on the break to clinch the victory just four minutes later. Gibbs-White's first-time strike from the edge of the box - set up by former United forward Anthony Elanga - the only piece of real quality in an otherwise poor game.

Forest have now won back-to-back games under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, moving them five points clear of the relegation zone. Man Utd, meanwhile, are winless in five games on the road and remain nine points off fourth.

Player ratings Nottingham Forest: Turner (4), Montiel (7), Niakhate (6), Murillo (6), Aina (6), Danilo (7), Yates (7), Gibbs-White (8), Dominguez (8), Elanga (7), Wood (6).



Subs: Williams (6), Hudson-Odoi (6), Mangala (N/A), Toffolo, (N/A), Boly (N/A).



Man Utd: Onana (5), Wan-Bissaka (5), Varane (5), Evans (5), Dalot (6), Mainoo (5), Eriksen (5), Fernandes (5), Antony (5), Rashford (6), Garnacho (5).



Subs: McTominay (5), Amad (5), Regulion (N/A).



Player of the match: Morgan Gibbs-White.

How Forest claimed an historic win over Man Utd

Image: Morgan Gibbs-White was the match-winner for Nottingham Forest

There was talk of a turning point for Manchester United after their comeback victory against Aston Villa on Boxing Day but Saturday's performance at the City Ground failed to deliver on that promise with the absence of Rasmus Hojlund leaving United short up front.

Rashford deputised as the lone striker but struggled with his back to goal as he fed on scraps. United were devoid of any attacking threat with Aaron Wan-Bissaka's deflected shot their only effort on target of the first half.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nicolas Dominguez finds the back of the net to give Nottingham Forest the lead in their Premier League clash with Manchester United

Forest made a strong start and nearly scored through a Raphael Varane own goal. The defender threw out an anxious leg at Elanga's cross which nearly caught out Andre Onana, who came in for criticism from Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville for his distribution.

"Onana came with a reputation for being really good on the ball but l just don't think he is that good on the ball," said Neville on co-commentary. "He is so erratic." The goalkeeper wasn't the only United player guilty of this in the second half.

Diogo Dalot, who scored at the City Ground last season, nearly did so again with a stunning long-range strike out of nowhere. His thunderous first-time effort rebounded out off a post but failed to ignite a meaningful response from his side.

There was an apparent miscommunication between Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane for Forest's opener. The former tried to play Forest offside, but his centre-back partner seemingly didn't get the message and Dominguez took full advantage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rashford equalises for Manchester United following a poor pass from Turner

Restored to the starting line-up from the left wing playing as an auxiliary No 10, Dominguez fired into the bottom corner with ease after being left free in the box by Scott McTominay, a half-time introduction for 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo.

Forest deserved the lead but their goalkeeper let them down with his distribution toward the end of the game. Alejandro Garnacho cut out his poor pass - not his first of the day - and set up Rashford, who showed composure to score his third club goal of the season.

"I've got no sympathy for Turner," said Neville on co-commentary. "It is absolutely ridiculous. He is useless with his feet and he has proven it time and again. But he still tries. Just put your foot through it!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Morgan Gibbs-White restores Nottingham Forest's lead following a quick counter-attack

The momentum, at this stage, was with United. Following the Boxing Day turnaround against Villa, the prospect of another comeback seemed inevitable. Forest had other ideas, though, as the visitors were caught out on the break after throwing bodies forwards.

Elanga, who came through the club's academy, came back to bite United as he teed up Gibbs-White on the edge of the box to inflict United's 14th defeat of the season. The Forest midfielder capped his player-of-the-match display by settling the game with a fine strike.

Ten Hag blames latest defeat on injuries

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his side will work together to hit high targets and explains why they are so inconsistent.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag told Sky Sports: "It's clear the result is very disappointing. We should have invested more in these moments. We created less before half-time. We didn't do enough. The second half was better.

"We are losing the game by a goal and you saw the fight in the team. We had our chances, the football in the second half was better. They kept believing and going until the end but of course when the result is this, we are disappointed.

"The players are not happy with this but we have to do better. We haven't played with the same team in a row. We had to change again so every time we have to swap our team. That doesn't help or support the routines of the team and it explains why you are so inconsistent.

"We had nine different partnerships in the back. It doesn't matter as well, the fans don't want to hear this, they want to see us winning and that is what we have to serve them.

"The injuries [are the main issue]. Also some issues but mainly the injuries hold us back in the process. In January we have a lot of players returning, so then our levels can be higher.

"Definitely [INEOS' Sir Dave Brailsford] will see we have our problems. You want to build on the last result but we have to change our striker.

"It will happen [speaking to INEOS]. No doubt about that. We will work together to set high targets of course for achievements and structures, we will talk about that."

Neville: Man Utd back to their worst

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville remains concerned at the manner of which Manchester United keep losing, following their 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"Manchester United are back to what they are - inconsistent and awful. They walk off the pitch a defeated bunch. United fans behind the goal will go off so disappointed. Manchester United are back to their worst.

"I'm not really sure what this team is. It's a very difficult watch. I think everyone accepted that Erik ten Hag did a very good job in his first season.

"With the new ownership, Sir Dave Brailsford's going to be on a watching brief, week in, week out now. We're going to see him appear there in the directors' box.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following Manchester United's 2-1 loss at Nottingham Forest, Gary Neville once again criticised the club's recent recruitment under Erik ten Hag.

"He's going to look at what this club is, on and off the pitch. What he's seeing at this moment in time he isn't going to like, along with all the fans behind the goal who travelled to Nottingham today.

"Ten Hag needs his players back - [Lisandro] Martinez, [Harry] Maguire, Casemiro, [Rasmus] Hojlund, Luke Shaw... and he needs to somehow finish the season strongly.

"But it's been a really up-and-down season. It's more down than up. Some of these performances are really, really poor. Well below anything that should be required at this level."

Redknapp: Man Utd horrible to watch

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"It's a massive win for Forest but, to be honest, coming here today I didn't think it would be anything other than a Forest win.

"Manchester United are so inconsistent. They are horrible to watch. They have no real appetite, desire, it looks like they are playing under duress. There's not enough ambition or desire."

Player-of-the-match Gibbs-White: Credit to Nuno for game plan

Nottingham Forest's player-of-the-match Morgan Gibbs-White told Sky Sports:

"The result is absolutely incredible and puts us in such a good position going forward now. We all know how busy and hard this Christmas period is so to pick up the points we did against the teams we played against - the boys have done incredible.

"Credit to them and credit to the manager for sticking to his game plan and the way he wants us to play. It showed out there today."

Nuno: Cooper must get credit for Gibbs-White maturity

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo said his side fully deserved their win over Manchester United but admits they still have a long way to go.

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports: "Let's celebrate. Enjoy the moment because it's well deserved.

"I think it was a good performance. We started well, we controlled well and defended compact. We had good spells in possession. In the second half we went for it and created some combinations. The first goal is very nice. Knowing to achieve that space you have to combine. The composure of the finish too, it was a beautiful goal.

"I didn't do anything, honestly. What we are trying to do is to create an idea. The talent is there so it's the confidence to play. It's our responsibility in how we defend. But they have to believe in the idea. The spaces was there and it's a credit to the players because we are only here for 11 days and they are the ones really working very hard.

"It's a bad pass [from Matt Turner] because I think the situation is controlled but that's what we want - to believe in the idea to try to play. The only way you can find space is to play, to combine and have the confidence to play the ball. That is the only way we will create.

"We had Morgan Gibbs-White when he was 16 but now he is a different man and the credit must go to Steve [Cooper] because I find a different player. He is mature. What we want from him is to be this guy we can rely on and to give him the ball because he is so talented."

Man Utd's defeat in stats

Manchester United have lost 21 games in all competitions in 2023 - only in 1930 (28), 1972 (25) and 1921 (24) have they ever lost more in a calendar year.

Nottingham Forest have won consecutive Premier League games for the first time since January. Indeed, they'd won just one of their previous 14 before this.

This result ended Manchester United's 11-game winning run against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, while it's the first time they've lost their final Premier League game in a calendar year since 2011 (2-3 v Blackburn Rovers).

Manchester United have lost as many as nine of their opening 20 league games to a season for the first time since 1989-90. Indeed, their nine defeats so far this term is as many as they suffered in the whole of 2022-23.

Anthony Elanga has been involved in four goals in his last three Premier League games (1 goal, 3 assists), while he's had a hand in more goals than any other Nottingham Forest player this season (10 - 4 goals, 6 assists).

Nottingham Forest are next in action when hosting Championship side Blackpool in the FA Cup on January 7, before a trip to Brentford beckons when Premier League duty resumes on January 20, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

Manchester United's respective FA Cup third round tie takes place on January 8 against Wigan Athletic, before hosting Tottenham live on Super Sunday on January 14; kick-off 4.30pm.