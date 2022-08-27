Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Harry Kane scores 200th and 201st career league goals in hard-fought win

Harry Kane scored a goal in each half, and had a penalty saved, as Tottenham secured a hard-fought 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Super Sunday.

The England captain scored the 200th league goal of his professional career when he rolled in a low shot after being located by Dejan Kulusevski in the fifth minute.

Kane was thwarted from the penalty spot - for the first time in 22 attempts in all competitions - by Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson after the break.

Image: Harry Kane celebrates after putting Spurs 2-0 up at Nottingham Forest

He did, however, atone for the miss inside the final 10 minutes by heading in Richarlison's superb cross. It was his 187th Premier League goal, which elevated him to joint-third on the all-time scoring chart, behind only Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

The win for Antonio Conte's team - their third in four league outings - moves them above Brighton into third in the table. Forest, meanwhile, drop to 14th.

How Kane stole the show once again

It had been 23 years since the two teams had faced off at the City Ground, with a Steffan Iversen goal enough to seal a Spurs win back in 1999 - and despite Forest taking the game to their opponents from the first whistle, a landmark goal from Kane handed Spurs the advantage.

Image: Harry Kane celebrates his second goal with team-mate Richarlison

Kulusevski made a run through the middle and picked out the striker, who dragged Steve Cook out of position and nonchalantly rolled home, with the goal moving him to within one goal of Andy Cole's tally of 187 Premier League strikes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane scores his 200th league goal to give Tottenham Hotspur an early lead against Nottingham Forest

Both Heung-Min Son and Kane bent shots off target as the visitors endeavoured to double their lead, but Forest dominated territory and possession for much of the first half; Brennan Johnson looked a particular threat down the right, with a swerving effort from Lewis O'Brien batted away by Hugo Lloris.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dean Henderson stops Harry Kane from penalty spot!

Ryan Yates planted a free header the wrong side of the upright as the hosts looked to fly out of the blocks after the break, though the tide almost turned completely when Spurs were awarded a penalty after Cook wildly swung his arm at a cross - and avoided a red card after a VAR review.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane nods in back-post header to put Spurs two up

Kane confidently stepped up to strike the spot-kick, but Henderson dived to his right to make a brilliant diving save to deny him a second of the afternoon - and celebrated with the fans as though he had scored a goal himself.

Team news Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper made two changes from the draw with Everton, with Morgan Gibbs-White handed his first Premier League start for the club after impressing from the bench last weekend. Ryan Yates also returned for his first Premier League start for the club after missing the first few weeks with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte named the same XI that beat Wolves 1-0 last weekend. Cristian Romero remains out with adductor injury so Davinson Sanchez kept his place. Djed Spence, who was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season during their promotion, made his first appearance in a Spurs matchday squad.

Forest continued to believe in their ability to level proceedings, but without a shot on target in the second half, the search for an equaliser would prove to be futile, particularly after Kane headed in a clever cross from Richarlison after the hosts' backline had switched off.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham forward Richarlison began showboating late on during their win over Nottingham Forest with kick-ups. Forest's Brennan Johnson followed it up with a tough tackle on the Brazilian and was booked in the process

Man of the match - Harry Kane

Another week, another landmark for Harry Kane. The Tottenham striker continues to cement his status as one of the finest the Premier League has ever seen, with now just Rooney and Shearer having scored more than him in the history of the competition.

He clinically finished his first of the afternoon and then kept his composure to add a second with some good movement in the box, unfazed by his rare miss from 12 yards out.

Spot-kick streak ends for Kane, but history beckons

Tottenham's Harry Kane has now scored against 31 of the 32 clubs he has appeared against in the Premier League (97 per cent), failing only against Brentford. He also moved level with Andy Cole on 187 Premier League goals, behind only Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) in the competition's all-time top scorers list.

Harry Kane scored the 200th (and 201st) league goals of his senior club career, with 187 of these coming for Tottenham in the Premier League (7 for Millwall in Championship, 5 for Leyton Orient in League One, 2 for Leicester in Championship).

Nottingham Forest's Dean Henderson has only conceded one of the five penalties he has faced in the Premier League (20 per cent), the lowest percentage of any goalkeeper to face at least five spot-kicks in the competition (three saved, one post).

Harry Kane's penalty miss ended his run of 15 consecutive spot-kicks scored in the Premier League for Tottenham, with today's his first to be missed since February 2018 against Liverpool (saved by Loris Karius).

Manchester City host Nottingham Forest at 7.30pm on Wednesday in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium. Tottenham visit West Ham on the same evening at the London Stadium; kick-off 7.45pm.