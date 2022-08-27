Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Harry Kane scores 200th and 201st career league goals in hard-fought win

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League.
The City GroundAttendance29,296.
Report and free match highlights from the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham at the City Ground, as Harry Kane scored his 200th and 201st career league goals in a hard-fought win for Antonio Conte's side on Super Sunday
Sunday 28 August 2022 19:03, UK
Harry Kane scored a goal in each half, and had a penalty saved, as Tottenham secured a hard-fought 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Super Sunday.
The England captain scored the 200th league goal of his professional career when he rolled in a low shot after being located by Dejan Kulusevski in the fifth minute.
Kane was thwarted from the penalty spot - for the first time in 22 attempts in all competitions - by Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson after the break.
He did, however, atone for the miss inside the final 10 minutes by heading in Richarlison's superb cross. It was his 187th Premier League goal, which elevated him to joint-third on the all-time scoring chart, behind only Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.
The win for Antonio Conte's team - their third in four league outings - moves them above Brighton into third in the table. Forest, meanwhile, drop to 14th.
It had been 23 years since the two teams had faced off at the City Ground, with a Steffan Iversen goal enough to seal a Spurs win back in 1999 - and despite Forest taking the game to their opponents from the first whistle, a landmark goal from Kane handed Spurs the advantage.
Kulusevski made a run through the middle and picked out the striker, who dragged Steve Cook out of position and nonchalantly rolled home, with the goal moving him to within one goal of Andy Cole's tally of 187 Premier League strikes.
Both Heung-Min Son and Kane bent shots off target as the visitors endeavoured to double their lead, but Forest dominated territory and possession for much of the first half; Brennan Johnson looked a particular threat down the right, with a swerving effort from Lewis O'Brien batted away by Hugo Lloris.
Ryan Yates planted a free header the wrong side of the upright as the hosts looked to fly out of the blocks after the break, though the tide almost turned completely when Spurs were awarded a penalty after Cook wildly swung his arm at a cross - and avoided a red card after a VAR review.
Kane confidently stepped up to strike the spot-kick, but Henderson dived to his right to make a brilliant diving save to deny him a second of the afternoon - and celebrated with the fans as though he had scored a goal himself.
Forest continued to believe in their ability to level proceedings, but without a shot on target in the second half, the search for an equaliser would prove to be futile, particularly after Kane headed in a clever cross from Richarlison after the hosts' backline had switched off.
Another week, another landmark for Harry Kane. The Tottenham striker continues to cement his status as one of the finest the Premier League has ever seen, with now just Rooney and Shearer having scored more than him in the history of the competition.
He clinically finished his first of the afternoon and then kept his composure to add a second with some good movement in the box, unfazed by his rare miss from 12 yards out.
