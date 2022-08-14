Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham: Taiwo Awoniyi goal earns victory as Declan Rice sees penalty saved

Taiwo Awoniyi's goal earned Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over West Ham as Premier League football returned to the City Ground after 23 years.

The Nigerian bundled home on his full debut to leave the home support delirious but Steve Cooper's side needed Dean Henderson to save Declan Rice's second-half penalty for them to hold on to the three points.

West Ham also hit the crossbar through Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma, the latter also having a goal disallowed in the first half, before Neco Williams cleared Kurt Zouma's header off the line late on. David Moyes will not believe that his team are yet to score this season.

But perhaps it was just Forest's day. Their first Premier League win and their first Premier League points of the century on a day that most of the supporters in the stadium will never forget. As the chant goes, Forest are back.

Player ratings Nottingham Forest: Henderson (9), Worrall (7), Niakhate (8), McKenna (8), Williams (9), O'Brien (9), Mangala (8), Toffolo (8), Lingard (7), Johnson (7), Awoniyi (9).



Subs: Cook (6), Surridge (6), Cafu (n/a).



West Ham: Fabianski (7), Johnson (6), Cresswell (7), Zouma (7), Coufal (5), Rice (6), Soucek (6), Fornals (7), Antonio (6), Bowen (7), Benrahma (7).



Subs: Scamacca (6), Lanzini (6), Cornet (6).



Man of the match: Lewis O'Brien.

More to follow...

Image: Dean Henderson celebrates after saving Declan Rice's penalty

Nottingham Forest are back in action on Saturday as they visit Goodison Park to face an Everton side that is without a point from their first two games.

West Ham host Viborg in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday before returning to Premier League action on Sunday with a home game against Brighton.