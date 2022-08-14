 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United. Premier League.

The City GroundAttendance29,281.

Nottingham Forest 1

  • T Awoniyi (47th minute)

West Ham United 0

    Latest Premier League Odds

    Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham: Taiwo Awoniyi goal earns victory as Declan Rice sees penalty saved

    Match report and free highlights as Nottingham Forest's first home game in the Premier League since 1999 ended in victory for Steve Cooper's side to leave West Ham without a point from their first two games

    Adam Bate

    Comment and Analysis @ghostgoal

    Sunday 14 August 2022 16:01, UK

    Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates after opening the scoring for Nottingham Forest against West Ham
    Image: Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates after scoring the winner for Nottingham Forest against West Ham

    Taiwo Awoniyi's goal earned Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over West Ham as Premier League football returned to the City Ground after 23 years.

    The Nigerian bundled home on his full debut to leave the home support delirious but Steve Cooper's side needed Dean Henderson to save Declan Rice's second-half penalty for them to hold on to the three points.

    West Ham also hit the crossbar through Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma, the latter also having a goal disallowed in the first half, before Neco Williams cleared Kurt Zouma's header off the line late on. David Moyes will not believe that his team are yet to score this season.

    But perhaps it was just Forest's day. Their first Premier League win and their first Premier League points of the century on a day that most of the supporters in the stadium will never forget. As the chant goes, Forest are back.

    Player ratings

    Nottingham Forest: Henderson (9), Worrall (7), Niakhate (8), McKenna (8), Williams (9), O'Brien (9), Mangala (8), Toffolo (8), Lingard (7), Johnson (7), Awoniyi (9).

    Subs: Cook (6), Surridge (6), Cafu (n/a).

    West Ham: Fabianski (7), Johnson (6), Cresswell (7), Zouma (7), Coufal (5), Rice (6), Soucek (6), Fornals (7), Antonio (6), Bowen (7), Benrahma (7).

    Subs: Scamacca (6), Lanzini (6), Cornet (6).

    Man of the match: Lewis O'Brien.

    More to follow...

    Trending

    Dean Henderson celebrates after saving Declan Rice&#39;s penalty
    Image: Dean Henderson celebrates after saving Declan Rice's penalty

    What's next?

    Nottingham Forest are back in action on Saturday as they visit Goodison Park to face an Everton side that is without a point from their first two games.

    Also See:

    West Ham host Viborg in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday before returning to Premier League action on Sunday with a home game against Brighton.

    WIN £1,000,000 WITH SUPER 6!

    WIN £1,000,000 WITH SUPER 6!

    Super 6 is back, bigger and better than ever with a ONE MILLION POUND jackpot. Play for free.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema