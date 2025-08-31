Nottingham Forest 0-3 West Ham: Lucas Paqueta on target as Hammers collect incredible first win

West Ham stunned Nottingham Forest with three goals in seven minutes to win 3-0 at the City Ground and collect their first Premier League win of the season on Super Sunday.

Graham Potter's side had lost both games and shipped eight goals before their trip to the City Ground, but looked to be heading for their first point after a stellar defensive display kept Forest at bay.

But it got so much better in the late stages, as captain Jarrod Bowen put them ahead after 84 minutes, Lucas Paqueta rolled home a penalty after 88 and Callum Wilson scored his first goal for the club after 91.

Image: Jarrod Bowen and Callum Wilson were both on target for West Ham at the City Ground

It was the second latest into a match that a team have gone 1-0 up in a Premier League game and ended up winning by 3+ goals (84th minute), after Manchester United vs Everton in October 2002 (86th minute).

Notably, Paqueta - who has been linked with a move to Aston Villa before Deadline Day - kissed the West Ham badge as he celebrated.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Paqueta's future afterwards, Hammers boss Potter said: "You have to deal with a lot of nonsense in this league and that's the case for every team, especially at this time of the year, but we're looking forward to the window shutting and everything going away a little bit.

Asked if he could see the Brazilian staying at the club beyond Deadline Day, he added: "Yes, absolutely."

Image: Lucas Paqueta kissed the West Ham badge after his penalty at the City Ground

Wary of the pressure that two defeats from the opening two had brought, Potter switched from a back five to a back four at the City Ground and, barring a couple of flashes from Dan Ndoye, it helped to keep Forest at bay.

In fact, the hosts were unable to register a shot on target in a 45-minute period that witnessed the fewest shots (4) and lowest xG (0.28) in the first half of a Premier League match so far this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matz Sels denied Callum Wilson the opener

West Ham had the only shot on target in the first half, when debutant Mateus Fernandes teed up Paqueta who forced Matz Sels into an acrobatic fingertip save. Otherwise, the Hammers' approach was seemingly to take as few risks as possible.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jarrod Bowen opens the scoring for Nottingham Forest

The game came to life after the break, and though both teams had chances, Forest started to pin their opponents back. But spells of pressure were not capitalised on and West Ham fired a warning shot when Wilson's deflected shot was tipped over brilliantly by Sels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lucas Paqueta scored a penalty to put West Ham 2-0 up

With six minutes of the 90 to play they made the breakthrough when Bowen expertly steered substitute Crysencio Summerville's ball over the line and they doubled the lead when Paqueta stuttered his run-up and rolled in a penalty after Sangare had fouled Summerville.

The Hammers even managed what was a deserved third, as El Hadji Diouf Malick lifted the ball perfectly for Wilson to head into the turf and beyond Sels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Callum Wilson made it three

Bowen: Football is very simple when you play like that

Image: Jarrod Bowen celebrates his goal at the City Ground

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen speaking to Sky Sports:

"It means everything. It's been a disappointing start to the season, but as I've said, it doesn't define our season.

"Just like today, we're going to enjoy it, but we don't get ahead of ourselves. So for us, we knew we could come here and do that.

"We had a feeling about us that the lads' application, the effort, every day in training. I see it every day.

"There are only so many times that you do the right things on the pitch and you get your due rewards. Today is the perfect example of that.

"We had a stat that we conceded 11 shots and conceded 11 goals [in the first three in all competitions]. That shouldn't happen.

"When that happens, we have to look at ourselves and keep the ball out of the back of the net.

"Football is very simple: keep the ball out of your net and put it in the back of the other. That's what we did today."

Wilson: Change of shape gave West Ham platform to attack

West Ham forward Callum Wilson speaking to Sky Sports:

"I've come here knowing that I'd have to work to get into the team.

"If you keep doing the right things and trust in the process, eventually you will get the opportunities. Then it's about taking it, and thankfully me and Summerville did that today and helped the team get three points.

"I'm delighted for the boys at the back to get a clean sheet as they've had it tough for the last few weeks.

"Results determine the flak the manager has gotten, but he's been professional about it. He's been so professional about it.

"He's stuck with us, we've stuck with him. We've spoken about it internally - about if we keep doing the right things eventually, like today, we've got our rewards.

"The change of shape as well has probably given us a platform to go and attack, and today it's given us three goals."

