Olympiakos vs Man City preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Olympiakos vs Manchester City in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 5.55pm.
Team news
Manchester City's injury problems have eased ahead of their Champions League Group C trip to Olympiakos with Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy returning to training.
Captain Fernandinho has overcome a bout of gastroenteritis and left-back Mendy is available again after injury for Pep Guardiola's side, for whom victory would secure their place in the last 16.
Defender Nathan Ake (thigh) is now the only major absentee although it remains to be seen how much striker Sergio Aguero, an unused substitute at the weekend, is able to play after a hamstring injury.
Pep Guardiola vowed to be cautious with Aguero, saying: "We want him to come back to training again so he can recover a good feeling in knee, this is the most important thing.
"We wait for him and take it one step at a time. We have many, many games to play this season and we'll need him. What we want is him to recover in his best condition."
Jose Holebas (hamstring) and Wolves loanee Ruben Vinagre (ankle) are doubts for Olympiakos.
How to follow
Follow Olympiakos vs Manchester City with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.
Opta stats
- Olympiakos have only won one of their last eight games against English teams in European competition (D3 L4), with that lone victory coming against Arsenal back in February (2-1 in the UEFA Europa League).
- This will be Manchester City's first away game against a Greek opponent since February 2011, when they drew 0-0 with Aris in the UEFA Europa League under Roberto Mancini.
- Excluding qualifiers, Olympiakos haven't won any of their last four home games against English opponents in European competition (D2 L2) - they will be looking for their first such victory since February 2014, when they beat Manchester United 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League.
- Manchester City will be looking to win their opening four group-stage games in a UEFA Champions League campaign for the second time under Pep Guardiola, having previously done so back in 2017-18.
- Olympiakos have won both of their previous two home games in the UEFA Champions League, one more than they had in their eight home games in the competition beforehand (D2 L5).
- Manchester City have won their last two UEFA Champions League games without conceding a goal - excluding qualifiers, only once previously have they won three in a row without conceding in major European competition (in 1969-70 in the Cup Winners' Cup).
- Manchester City have the highest passes per sequence average (6.2) of any team in the UEFA Champions League this season. Indeed, the goal with the most passes in the build-up this term was scored by Pep Guardiola's side against Marseille last month (26 passes for Raheem Sterling's goal).
- Mathieu Valbuena has created eight chances for Olympiakos in the UEFA Champions League this season, twice as many as any of his teammates. Indeed, he assisted their only goal in the competition so far this term (on MD1 v Marseille).
- Ferran Torres has scored in each of his first three UEFA Champions League appearances for Manchester City, and could become only the third player to score in four consecutive games for the club in the competition, after Sergio Agüero (in March 2019) and Raheem Sterling (in November 2017).
- Kevin De Bruyne has made four assists in two UEFA Champions League appearances this season - this is already his highest tally in a single season in the competition, with three group stage games still to be played.