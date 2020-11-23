Olympiakos vs Man City preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Olympiakos vs Manchester City in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Manchester City's injury problems have eased ahead of their Champions League Group C trip to Olympiakos with Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy returning to training.

Captain Fernandinho has overcome a bout of gastroenteritis and left-back Mendy is available again after injury for Pep Guardiola's side, for whom victory would secure their place in the last 16.

Defender Nathan Ake (thigh) is now the only major absentee although it remains to be seen how much striker Sergio Aguero, an unused substitute at the weekend, is able to play after a hamstring injury.

Pep Guardiola vowed to be cautious with Aguero, saying: "We want him to come back to training again so he can recover a good feeling in knee, this is the most important thing.

"We wait for him and take it one step at a time. We have many, many games to play this season and we'll need him. What we want is him to recover in his best condition."

Jose Holebas (hamstring) and Wolves loanee Ruben Vinagre (ankle) are doubts for Olympiakos.

