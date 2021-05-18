Oxford 0-3 Blackpool: Ellis Simms scores double as Seasiders hit three first-leg goals

Blackpool took a significant step to booking their place in the Sky Bet League One play-off final after a professional performance earned them a 3-0 win over Oxford in the semi-final first leg.

Neil Critchley's men took the lead against last season's beaten finalists when Ollie Turton slammed in his first goal of the season from close range (23), with Ellis Simms' well-worked individual effort making it two shortly after (26).

Despite an encouraging start, chances were few and far between for the hosts after that and they were dealt another heavy blow late in the second half, when Simms initiated a counter-attack and then slotted home to conclude it (74).

In the history of the play-offs, no team in any league has ever overturned a three-goal first-leg deficit, but that's what Oxford must do at Bloomfield Road on Friday evening in order to reach the final.

How Blackpool took control at the Kassam

Even though Oxford had struggled to stabilise after losing last season's play-off final to Wycombe, the fact they had been sat in the relegation zone in early December suggested there was little pressure upon Karl Robinson's side, who started with a flourish in front of their own fans at a sun-soaked Kassam Stadium.

Image: Ellis Simms scored twice for Neil Critchley's men at the Kassam Stadium

Elliot Lee struck a free-kick into the wall after a rampaging Mark Sykes was brought down by James Husband just yards outside the area after three minutes, before Brandon Barker embarked on a mesmerising run from his own penalty area and squared for Lee, who was this time denied space for a shot.

But with 23 minutes on the clock, they fell behind. Sykes' own foul on Husband earned Blackpool a free-kick on the left flank and after Josh Ruffels' attempt to clear Elliot Embleton's delivery went awry, Turton didn't need a second invitation to slam home at the far post.

In the blink of an eye, Simms made it two with a real moment of quality. He cut in off the right flank, nonchalantly flicked the ball over Rob Atkinson and then arrowed a shot past goalkeeper Jack Stevens via a deflection.

Seven minutes after the break, Oxford had, arguably, their best opening of the game when James Henry threaded the ball through the eye of a needle for Sykes, who took a superb touch, only to be greeted by Blackpool stopper and Golden Glove winner Chris Maxwell.

The home crowd were left with their hearts in their mouths when Jerry Yates connected with a wicked Husband cross and blazed over from an angle and were then silenced when Simms led a breakway, moved the ball out to Yates on the right and then swept in his second of the night after receiving the return.

And to make matters worse for Oxford, they ended the night with 10 men after an injury to Cameron Brannagan.

Man of the match - Ellis Simms

Lee Hendrie on Sky Sports Football:

"He has been brilliant tonight. He held up the ball well, then scored two goals from nowhere and I loved how he was involved in the counter-attack for his second. A super evening."

What the managers said...

0:38 Oxford boss Karl Robinson thinks decisions didn't go his sides way following their first leg play-off loss to Blackpool.

Oxford's Karl Robinson: "The players are sad, but we will go into the next game fearless. It is only half time. Football's an amazing sport and if we were to go through from this it will be the greatest achievement any football team has ever done.

"We looked a bit fatigued at times, but you could say the same of Blackpool. It's been a long season."

0:24 Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was full of praise for Ellis Simms who picked up two goals against Oxford in their first leg playoff win.

Blackpool's Neil Critchley: "If you'd have said to me before the game that we would score three goals and keep a clean sheet, I would have bitten your hand off. But it's only half time and Oxford have enough quality in their squad to come back. They were the third highest scorers in the division and they are certainly capable of scoring goals at our place.

"Oxford started well with their supporters behind them creating a good atmosphere but we had our good moments too. Goals change games and fortunately for us they went for us. Oxford had some crosses and some momentum, but I thought we dealt with that well. Some of the things we've done well tonight are because of the good things we do on the training ground."

What's next?

The second leg will take place at Bloomfield Road on Friday, May 21 at 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football.