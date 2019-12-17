Oxford United vs Manchester City preview: League One side host Carabao Cup holders in quarter-finals

Oxford United vs Man City is live on Sky Sports Football on Wednesday

Sky Bet League One side Oxford United will host Carabao Cup final holders Manchester City in the competition's quarter-finals, live on Sky Sports.

The two sides also met last season as City went on to win the trophy, with Pep Guardiola's side winning 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

The Spanish manager said of his opponents: "[They have] the same manager. They've changed a little bit to how they set up last season but they play quite similar in terms of attacks. One game away, anything can happen. We'll try to go there and win and get into the semi-final."

After four successive victories in all competitions, Oxford have drawn two and lost one of their last three games, and manager Karl Robinson is well aware of the task facing his side this week.

"It's a massive challenge because you are coming up against one of the greatest teams in the land and arguably the greatest team in the world, or one of them, with the best manager over the last 15 years, so it's going to be a very, very difficult ask for us," he said.

"But it's one we want to embrace and try and enjoy and hopefully give Oxford something to be proud of. On any given day these are fantastic, these are some of the best players in the world so you've just got to make sure you do your job correctly."

Team news

Highlights of the Carabao Cup last-16 match between Manchester City and Southampton

Oxford have a host of injury problems, with top scorer James Henry a major doubt after missing Saturday's Sky Bet League One defeat at MK Dons because of a thigh issue.

Anthony Forde (ribs), Jamie Hanson (hamstring), and George Thorne (shoulder) and on-loan Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn (foot) remain out, along with Simon Eastwood (knee). Cameron Brannagan and Shandon Baptiste should be available having returned from injuries at the weekend.

City boss Pep Guardiola must decide how strong a side to name as he continues to contend with a number of absentees.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup last-16 match between Oxford United and Sunderland

The two-time defending champions will again be without John Stones (hamstring), Sergio Aguero (thigh) and David Silva (knock), although the latter two could be available for the weekend.

Youngsters like Tommy Doyle, Adrian Bernabe - who both played in the previous round - Ian Carlo Poveda-Ocampo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis will hope to feature.

Opta stats

Highlights from Manchester City's 3-0 win against Arsenal in the Premier League

Oxford United and Manchester City met last season in the League Cup third round, with City winning 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium; it is their only previous meeting in the competition.

In all competitions, Man City have lost none of their last five away visits to Oxford United (W3 D2 L0) since losing 1-0 in September 1985 in a top-flight encounter.

This is Oxford United's first League Cup quarter-final since the 1987/88 season, when they beat Man Utd to reach the semi-final where they were eliminated by Luton.

Highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between MK Dons and Oxford

Since losing to Man Utd in October 2016, Man City have lost none of their 14 matches in the League Cup (W10 D4 L0), winning the competition in each of the last two campaigns.

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has eliminated Premier League opponents five times in his managerial career, seeing his side score exactly four goals in every match - MK Dons 4-3 Blackpool (League Cup, 2010), Norwich 0-4 MK Dons (League Cup, 2011), QPR 2-4 MK Dons (FA Cup, 2013), MK Dons 4-0 Man Utd (League Cup, 2014) and Oxford 4-0 West Ham (League Cup, 2019).

Manchester City have progressed from their last 12 League Cup ties against lower-league opponents since losing on penalties to Brighton in 2008/09 under Mark Hughes.

On Wednesday, there will be three Carabao Cup quarter-finals, with one live on Sky Sports. Sky Bet League One side Oxford United will host Manchester City

All three games - including Everton vs Leicester and Man Utd vs Colchester