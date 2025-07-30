Panathinaikos vs Rangers. UEFA Champions League Qualifying Second Round.
Athens Olympic StadiumAttendance36,121.
Panathinaikos 1
- F Djuricic (53rd minute)
Rangers 1
- D Gassama (60th minute)
1-3
Panathinaikos 1-1 Rangers (Agg: 1-3): Djeidi Gassama scores again as Gers progress in Champions League qualifying
Report as Rangers draw 1-1 with Panathinaikos to progress in Champions League qualifying with 3-1 aggregate win; Filip Duricic headed the hosts in front; Djeidi Gassama came off the bench to equalise; Rangers will play Servette or Viktoria Plzen in the third qualifying round
Wednesday 30 July 2025 21:02, UK
Djeidi Gassama is quickly winning a place in the hearts of Rangers fans, coming off the bench to score against Panathinaikos as the Scottish side progressed in Champions League qualifying.
Russell Martin's team took a 2-0 lead to Athens, but were far from comfortable in the searing heat as the hosts piled on the pressure.
Gers goalkeeper Jack Butland was once again the early hero as he produced a string of first-half saves in the Olympic Stadium to rescue his struggling defence.
There was a long VAR check before Filip Duricic's header gave Panathinaikos the lead they no doubt deserved in the second half.
But summer signing Gassama made his mark just as he did in the first leg, firing in the equaliser less than a minute after replacing Findlay Curtis after to restore their two-goal cushion.
Rangers will now face Servette or Viktoria Plzen in the third qualifying round, with the first leg at Ibrox on August 5/6.
More to follow...
