PSG Women vs Chelsea Women preview: Blues aiming for Champions League semi-final spot

Chelsea Women beat Paris Saint Germain Feminines 2-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg

Chelsea Women will be aiming for a Women's Champions League semi-final spot when they travel to PSG Women on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm GMT), already holding a 2-0 advantage.

Hannah Blundell and Erin Cuthbert were the scorers in the quarter-final first leg last week and could make the last four of the competition for the second successive season.

However, Cuthbert will miss the match at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris because of suspension, meaning Fran Kirby is likely to come back into the XI after she set up both goals in the first leg from the bench.

Blundell told the club's official website: "It's going to be a completely different contest in Paris. We need to get an away goal, really, we're not really the team to shut up shop, but Emma (Hayes) knows what we're going to do and we'll work on it in training.

"We know what to expect in Paris, but we're just going to focus on the game and make sure we get the win."

Hannah Blundell celebrates her strike for Chelsea Women against PSG Women

The winners of the tie will play either Wolfsburg or holders Lyon, who played in the 2018 Women's Champions League final, and PSG midfielder Grace Geyoro wants her side to complete a stunning turnaround.

"We are motivated and determined. After the first leg, we know we have to produce a big performance on Wednesday night and we hope that the girls will be in good shape to play their best and qualify," she told the club's official website.

"We are all together, we are working together, we are trying to understand what didn't work so we can correct it and change the situation."