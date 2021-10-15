Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Angers: Kylian Mbappe scores late penalty after controversial VAR decision

Kylian Mbappe ended a four-game scoreless streak for Paris Saint-Germain with a late penalty that helped the capital side extend their Ligue 1 lead to nine points with a 2-1 home win against Angers on Friday.

The France striker buried his spot kick three minutes from time after Danilo Pereira had cancelled out Angelo Fulgini's first-half opener to put PSG on 27 points from 10 games.

Angers, who were the best side in the opening half, are fourth on 16 points as they left the Parc des Princes frustrated after a VAR review gave PSG the late penalty for a Pierrick Capelle handball.

Second-placed RC Lens travel to Montpellier on Sunday.

Image: PSG fell behind at the Parc des Princes

"We never gave up, it was important to win today," said Colin Dagba. "Kylian really played a key role tonight."

Without their South American internationals Lionel Messi and Neymar, who played World Cup qualifiers with Argentina and Brazil respectively on Thursday, PSG struggled and looked short of ideas throughout.

Angers took the lead in the 36th minute when Fulgini flicked the ball home from point-blank range from Sofiane Boufal's cross.

In the 63rd minute, Juan Bernat replaced Abdou Diallo for his first appearance in more than a year following a serious knee injury.

Image: Danilo Pereira draws PSG level with a firm header

PSG lacked inspiration, failing to bring danger into the visitors' area, but in the 69th minute, Ander Herrera found Mbappe on the right flank and the France striker sent a fine cross for Pereira, who headed home to equalise.

Mauricio Pochettino's side pushed and were rewarded in the 87th minute when Capelle appeared to handle Mauro Icardi's header and Mbappe kept his cool to convert the resulting spot-kick for his fifth league goal of the season.

Angers defender Romain Thomas was fuming at the VAR, saying Icardi had previously fouled him.

"I'm sick and tired of the VAR. Millions were invested in it and they don't know how to use it. I was fouled by Icardi and he took advantage of his foul to be in front of goal," he said.

Bundesliga: Bebou shines as Hoffenheim destroy Cologne

Image: Dennis Geiger and Georginio Rutter celebrate Hoffenheim's win

Ihlas Bebou scored a double to inspire Hoffenheim to a 5-0 home demolition of Cologne to lift them up to eighth in the Bundesliga standings on Friday.

The Togo winger struck both sides of the interval with Christoph Baumgartner, Dennis Geiger and Stefan Porsch also scoring to put Hoffenheim on 11 points from eight games, one behind seventh-placed Cologne.

Bebou put the hosts ahead on 31 minutes, going around keeper Timo Horn for a cool finish after being played through by Andrej Kramaric.

The Togolese winger doubled the advantage four minutes into the second half, finding the back of the net with a backheel from Kevin Akpoguma's cross.

Christoph Baumgartner put the hammer down two minutes later from close range after collecting a David Raum cutback before Geiger and Porsch completed the rout in the last 15 minutes.

Leaders Bayern Munich, on 16 points from seven games, travel to second-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.